Hot Walmart deal lets you grab the Sony WH-1000XM4 with industry-leading ANC at bargain price

The Sony WH-1000XM4 may not be the company's flagship headphones anymore, but they remain relevant to this day. Even better, they usually receive hefty discounts, allowing you to enhance your listening experience at a cheaper price. In fact, you can save on a pair right now.

Walmart is currently selling these high-quality cans for $143.71 off, letting you treat yourself to a set for just $204.29. With a regular price of $348, this is an unmissable deal! At the time of writing, no other offers match this one, making Walmart the best place to grab a pair. We don't know how long this promo will last, though, so we encourage you to act quickly and save now while you still can.

Sony WH-1000XM4 in Black: Save $144 at Walmart!

$204 29
$348
$144 off (41%)
The Sony WH-1000XM4 in Black are discounted by $144 at Walmart and can be yours for only $204.29. The headphones offer top-quality sound, have superb ANC, and are among the best headphones on the market. Don't miss out—save today!
Buy at Walmart


With a comfortable design, premium feel, and top-quality sound, these puppies deliver an exceptional listening experience every time you put them on. That's why they've made the cut in our list of the best high-end wireless headphones you can get in 2025. In addition, you can tailor their audio to your taste via the built-in EQ in their Sony Headphones Connect companion app in case their default sound profile isn't your cup of tea.

Another highlight is their incredible ANC, rivaled only by Bose's flagship QuietComfort headphones. As one of the best noise-canceling technologies on the market, it'll let you enjoy your songs in peace without pesky noises ruining your listening session. And with a battery that delivers up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge, you'll be able to blast your songs all day. The headphones also have fast charging support, with a quick 10-minute top-up providing up to five hours of playtime.

So, yeah! The Sony WH-1000XM4 are indeed worth getting even in 2025, delivering great sound, top-notch ANC, and superb battery life. And right now, they can be yours at a bargain price. Therefore, don't hesitate and grab a pair for much less than usual today!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

