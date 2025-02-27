Hot Walmart deal lets you grab the Sony WH-1000XM4 with industry-leading ANC at bargain price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
The Sony WH-1000XM4 may not be the company's flagship headphones anymore, but they remain relevant to this day. Even better, they usually receive hefty discounts, allowing you to enhance your listening experience at a cheaper price. In fact, you can save on a pair right now.
Walmart is currently selling these high-quality cans for $143.71 off, letting you treat yourself to a set for just $204.29. With a regular price of $348, this is an unmissable deal! At the time of writing, no other offers match this one, making Walmart the best place to grab a pair. We don't know how long this promo will last, though, so we encourage you to act quickly and save now while you still can.
With a comfortable design, premium feel, and top-quality sound, these puppies deliver an exceptional listening experience every time you put them on. That's why they've made the cut in our list of the best high-end wireless headphones you can get in 2025. In addition, you can tailor their audio to your taste via the built-in EQ in their Sony Headphones Connect companion app in case their default sound profile isn't your cup of tea.
So, yeah! The Sony WH-1000XM4 are indeed worth getting even in 2025, delivering great sound, top-notch ANC, and superb battery life. And right now, they can be yours at a bargain price. Therefore, don't hesitate and grab a pair for much less than usual today!
Walmart is currently selling these high-quality cans for $143.71 off, letting you treat yourself to a set for just $204.29. With a regular price of $348, this is an unmissable deal! At the time of writing, no other offers match this one, making Walmart the best place to grab a pair. We don't know how long this promo will last, though, so we encourage you to act quickly and save now while you still can.
With a comfortable design, premium feel, and top-quality sound, these puppies deliver an exceptional listening experience every time you put them on. That's why they've made the cut in our list of the best high-end wireless headphones you can get in 2025. In addition, you can tailor their audio to your taste via the built-in EQ in their Sony Headphones Connect companion app in case their default sound profile isn't your cup of tea.
Another highlight is their incredible ANC, rivaled only by Bose's flagship QuietComfort headphones. As one of the best noise-canceling technologies on the market, it'll let you enjoy your songs in peace without pesky noises ruining your listening session. And with a battery that delivers up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge, you'll be able to blast your songs all day. The headphones also have fast charging support, with a quick 10-minute top-up providing up to five hours of playtime.
So, yeah! The Sony WH-1000XM4 are indeed worth getting even in 2025, delivering great sound, top-notch ANC, and superb battery life. And right now, they can be yours at a bargain price. Therefore, don't hesitate and grab a pair for much less than usual today!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: