Despite their stupid name, the Sony WH-1000XM4 sound great and are now £115 cheaper on Amazon UK
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Why listen to Taylor Swift's angelic voice on a poor-quality pair of cans when you can pull the trigger on this deal and snag Sony's ex-flagship headphones, the WH-1000XM4, at a jaw-dropping 33% discount at Amazon UK and score sweet savings of £115 in the process?
That's right! The Sony WH-1000XM4 are currently enjoying a jaw-dropping price cut on Amazon UK, allowing UK-based deal hunters in the market for new super-duper headphones to save big time. And while the WH-1000XM4 are not Sony's top-of-the-line headphones anymore since they were replaced by the Sony WH-1000XM5 in 2022, they still deliver incredible sound. Furthermore, you can easily tailor them to your liking via the EQ functionality in their Sony Headphones Connect app, so that they can bring you an even more amazing listening experience.
They also pack awesome battery life. The Sony WH-1000XM4 should be able to deliver up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge, so you'll be able to blast your favorite tunes for hours and hours before the need to put them down to charge.
Moreover, the Sony WH-1000XM4 boast top-tier ANC, which effectively blocks irritating noises, allowing you to enjoy "Bad Blood," "Cruel Summer," and other epic Taylor Swift songs without any distractions.
So, the only question is, why are you still reading the article?! Yes, we know that it's a well-written piece — thank you very much! However, you should have tapped the deal button and ordered a pair of brand-new Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones at a discounted price ages ago! You never know when Amazon UK will return these awesome headphones to their usual not-that-budget-friendly price! This is why it's crucial to act fast, tap the deal button, and treat yourself to a pair of Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones for less now, as it may be too late tomorrow!
