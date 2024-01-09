The premium Sony WH-1000XM4 are currently £110 off on Amazon UK; save big now

Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

The premium Sony WH-1000XM4 are currently £110 off on Amazon UK

It appears that UK-based deal hunters are spoiled with awesome discounts on premium headphones at the moment. Not only is Amazon UK currently selling the sleek Bose Headphones 700 with a staggering £141 discount, but it also has Sony's ex-flagship headphones, the WH-1000XM4, on sale for 31% off their price. And such a price cut on the WH-1000XM4 means they can now be yours for £110 less if you seize this opportunity and capitalize on this deal now while you can!

Sony WH-1000XM4: Save £110!

Get the premium Sony WH-1000XM4 from Amazon UK and save £110. The headphones pack incredible sound, have top-tier ANC, and offer up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge. They are a real bang for your buck at their current price.
£110 off (31%)
Being top-tier Sony headphones, the WH-1000XM4 sound just incredible. And while packing a more neutral sound profile out of the box, you can use the EQ functionality in their Sony Headphones Connect companion app and adjust the audio of your Sony WH-1000XM4 entirely to your taste.

Also, as proper premium headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4 feature top-tier ANC, which effectively silences pesky noises coming from the outside world, so that you can kick back on your sofa and immerse yourself in your inner realm without any distractions.

Oh, and you'll be able to stay alone with your thoughts listening to Taylor Swift's more melancholic songs for hours with the Sony WH-1000XM4 because these bad boys deliver awesome battery life. They should be able to provide you with up to 30 hours of playback time on a single charge.

Truth be told, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are just as impressive as they were during their tenure as Sony's top-of-the-line premium wireless headphones. Also, they are an even bigger bargain at the moment, thanks to Amazon UK's sweet £110 discount. So, what are you still doing here at the bottom of the page reading this very sentence? Return to the beginning of the article, tap that deal button, and save big on a pair of new awesome headphones right now!
