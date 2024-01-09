Treat yourself to a pair of premium Bose Headphones 700 for a whopping £141 off on Amazon UK while you can

The Bose Headphones 700: Now £141 OFF on Amazon UK! Get a pair of Bose Headphones 700 from Amazon UK and score sweet savings of £141 in the process. The headphones have amazing sound, pack good ANC, and offer good battery life. They are a real steal at their current price. £141 off (40%) Buy at Amazon

As proper top-tier headphones, the Bose Headphones 700 pack a stylish design and offer amazing sound. On top of that, they support Bose's Music app, which sports its own EQ functionality. So you'll be able to tailor the sound of your Headphones 700 entirely to your preferences, in case their default sound profile is not quite your cup of tea.In addition to their awesome sound, the Bose Headphones 700 also offer top-tier ANC, which, while not the best on the market, should effectively minimize outside noise, allowing you to enjoy your favorite Taylor Swift songs with as few distractions as possible. Furthermore, the headphones come with 11 levels of active noise-canceling, allowing you to adjust the ANC entirely to your liking.Regarding battery life, the Bose Headphones 700 should be able to last you up to 20 hours on a single charge with ANC enabled. However, you'll probably be able to squeeze more juice out of these bad boys if you use them with the ANC turned off.Overall, the Bose Headphones 700 are really worth the money. Moreover, they are currently an even bigger bargain while enjoying that sweet discount on Amazon UK. So, act fast and grab your Bose Headphones 700 at a discounted price today!