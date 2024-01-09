Treat yourself to a pair of premium Bose Headphones 700 for a whopping £141 off on Amazon UK while you can
Bose's headphones usually cost a lot; however, Amazon UK currently has an amazing deal on Bose's premium Headphones 700, allowing UK-based deal hunters in the market for a new pair of great-sounding headphones to score massive savings on one.
How massive? Well, at the moment, the Bose Headphones 700 are enjoying a sweet, sweet 40% markdown, which, when converted into cash, amounts to savings of around £141 if, of course, you are quick enough and pull the trigger on this deal now before it's too late.
As proper top-tier headphones, the Bose Headphones 700 pack a stylish design and offer amazing sound. On top of that, they support Bose's Music app, which sports its own EQ functionality. So you'll be able to tailor the sound of your Headphones 700 entirely to your preferences, in case their default sound profile is not quite your cup of tea.
In addition to their awesome sound, the Bose Headphones 700 also offer top-tier ANC, which, while not the best on the market, should effectively minimize outside noise, allowing you to enjoy your favorite Taylor Swift songs with as few distractions as possible. Furthermore, the headphones come with 11 levels of active noise-canceling, allowing you to adjust the ANC entirely to your liking.
Overall, the Bose Headphones 700 are really worth the money. Moreover, they are currently an even bigger bargain while enjoying that sweet discount on Amazon UK. So, act fast and grab your Bose Headphones 700 at a discounted price today!
Regarding battery life, the Bose Headphones 700 should be able to last you up to 20 hours on a single charge with ANC enabled. However, you'll probably be able to squeeze more juice out of these bad boys if you use them with the ANC turned off.
