Accessories Sony Audio

Sony's upcoming top-tier earbuds leaked in press renders

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 10, 2021, 1:49 PM
Sony's upcoming top-tier earbuds leaked in press renders
Sony's WF-1000XM3 are probably among the best true wireless earbuds available on the market, so it makes perfect sense for the Japanese company to launch a sequel this year. Thankfully, we have news that confirms the WF-1000XM4 earbuds are just around the corner.

The Walkman Blog has the scoop on Sony's next flagship earphones, which are expected to be officially introduced as early as June, at least according to the latest FCC (Federal Communications Commission) documents.

The pictures attached to the article are cut out from a PDF file and why they present the final design of the earbuds, we can't be sure of that since this is a prototype. Still, the design matches what we've seen on the leaked retail box early this year, so the final version shouldn't look too much different.

We also know that Sony's upcoming WF-1000XM4 should offer up to six hours of battery life and that they will feature Hi-Res audio support. Naturally, they will come with a charging case meant to further extend battery life.

As mentioned earlier, Sony is expected to announce the WF-1000XM4 next month, probably on June 9 or around that date, but take this piece of info with a grain of salt.

Hot phones

