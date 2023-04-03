Sony's noise-cancelling WF-C700N earbuds get an official release date and price

UPDATE : Just a few hours after Best Buy spilled the beans, Sony is finally : Just a few hours after Best Buy spilled the beans, Sony is finally making the WF-C700N officially official at a recommended price of $119.99.





Surprisingly, the affordable new noise-cancelling buds are scheduled to start selling on April 5 instead of April 21 after all at both Best Buy and Amazon in addition to other "Sony authorized retailers."





That's also when the Midnight Blue-coated WH-1000XM5 are set for a US release at the same $399.99 price as the other existing color options of probably the best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones in the world. Our original story follows below.





Curiously enough, last week's thoroughly detailed Sony WF-C700N haven't been formally unveiled yet, instead showing up on Best Buy's website with a "coming soon" text, no product images, but two far more important pieces of information added to the ones we already knew.





Yes, these puppies will be able to "block out the world" with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology, as revealed a few days ago, and they are now all but guaranteed to do so in exchange for $119.99 starting on April 21.

Sony WF-C700N True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound Mode, Up to 15 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, Multipoint Connectivity, Black and Sage Colors $119 99 Reserve at BestBuy





Until Sony confirms all that, there's of course a slightly larger chance than zero that these details will prove inaccurate. Still, retailers like Best Buy tend to be far more reliable about this type of stuff than any leaker, insider, or pundit, so it's probably not unwise to circle that exact release date in your calendar and get ready to pay that specific amount of money for a black or "sage" flavor of Sony's next noise-cancelling buds.





The WF-C700N are obviously not meant the replace the ultra-high-end and very well-reviewed WF-1000XM4 or go up against Apple's hugely popular AirPods Pro 2 . At a fraction of their price, what you're looking at here is a strong new contender for the title of best budget wireless earbuds in the world, replacing and improving on the cheaper WF-C500 from 2021 in a number of crucial ways.





Despite integrating both noise cancellation and Ambient Sound capabilities this time around, Sony's affordable WFs will apparently make no significant battery life compromises. The full (and official) numbers are not in yet, but the 15 hours currently listed by Best Buy most likely refers to the combined endurance rating with the charging case considered and ANC enabled at all times, so the maximum achievable score could well be 20 hours just like on the WF-C500. Despite integrating both noise cancellation and Ambient Sound capabilities this time around, Sony's affordable WFs will apparently make no significant battery life compromises. The full (and official) numbers are not in yet, but the 15 hours currently listed by Best Buy most likely refers to the combined endurance rating with the charging case considered and ANC enabled at all times, so the maximum achievable score could well be 20 hours just like on the WF-C500.









The IPX4 water resistance rating is also seemingly going unchanged, and the same goes for the fast charging support allowing you to squeeze a good hour of uninterrupted music listening time after a 10-minute charge.





The Sony WF-C700N are confirmed (by Best Buy, at least) to offer multipoint connectivity as well, which is not exactly guaranteed at a sub-$150 price point these days, and compared to the WF-C500, an overall audio performance upgrade is also to be expected.





In addition to the two colors listed today (again, without pictures), white and (light) blue paint jobs are virtually etched in stone too following recent leaks, although it is possible that one or two of these hues will be exclusive to certain US retailers.





Best Buy, of course, is not taking orders or pre-orders for the technically unreleased WF-C700N earbuds yet, merely letting prospective buyers sign up for notifications regarding this impending commercial debut, as first noticed by Roland Quandt (who else?).





It remains to be seen now if the blue Sony WH-1000XM5 over-ears are also coming on April 21, and there's even a chance the super-premium WF-1000XM5 earbuds will see daylight on the same date.

Regardless of their manufacturer, true wireless earbuds don't get leaked anywhere near as often as smartphones, smartwatches, or tablets, and in the relatively rare instances when they do, that usually means an official announcement is right around the corner.