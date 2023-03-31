Images of Sony's rumored WF-C700 mid-range earbuds leak along with a blue variant of the WH-1000XM5s





The WF-C700 earbuds are expected to be a more affordable option in the mid-range category and rumored to offer a number of features that could make them a compelling option for budget-minded users. The latest leak, courtesy of Roland Quandt on Twitter, gives us a pretty good idea of what they will look like, including their four different colorways.





Sony WF-C700 (without watermarks)



PS: whyyyy do you pay for these leaks, why? pic.twitter.com/SuI8lOJoNA — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) March 30, 2023







The earphones look to have a sleep, minimalist design that is comparable to that of Sony's WF-C500 from 2021 and with a charging case that's small enough to fit in your pocket. From the leaked images, we can also see that they will most likely come packaged with a USB-C charging cable as well as replacement eartips.





As it is an unreleased product, not much is known at this point regarding the specific specs or features the WF-C700 earbuds will have, although, since they are the successor to the WF-C500s, we expect them to have a similar feature set with hopefully some add-ons. Based on that, we expect them to be water and sweat resistant, have active noise cancellation, have battery life comparable to other earbuds in this category, and of course, Android Fast Pair and Windows Swift Pair support.

In addition to the WF-C700, Sony is also reportedly set to release a new color variant of its WH-1000XM5 over-the-ear headphones. The new blue color is said to be available in addition to the existing black and silver colors, and leaked images have also surfaced online featuring it.

new Sony WH-1000XM5 Blue variant (without watermarks)



PS: again, same question, why pay for these leaks. dammit. pic.twitter.com/8yCr9qSvLH — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) March 30, 2023

The WH-1000XM5 are Sony's latest flagship headphones, and they're known for their excellent sound quality and active noise cancellation. The new blue color option is likely to be a popular choice for those who want to add a touch of color to their headphones.







However, for the more budget conscious and those who prefer earbuds to over-the-air headphones, the Sony WF-C700 should be a compelling option. If the rumors are true, the WF-C700 could be a great choice for anyone who's looking for a pair of earbuds that offer a lot of value for the money.

