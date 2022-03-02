Sony's outstanding WF-1000XM4 earbuds are cheaper than ever before (but not for long)

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





But while the most recent addition to the expansive Galaxy Buds family is typically priced at $150 and often available for considerably less, Sony's 2021-released noise-cancelling contender to the title of best true wireless earbuds in the world is almost always up for grabs at a whopping $278 a pair.





Unless, of course, you opt for "certified refurbished" units, in which case the $278 list price can be reduced to as little as $127.50 right now with minimal effort on your part. Namely, all you have to do is remember to apply the "REFURB15" coupon code to your eBay order after adding the WF-1000XM4 in your choice of black or silver colors from trusted seller Secondipity.





The special 15 percent discount available on top of the vendor's usual $130 savings will expire on March 7, mind you, which doesn't give you a lot of time to act, especially considering the "limited quantities" that could well be depleted even earlier than that.





Although not as attractive or as reliable as their brand-new counterparts, at least in theory, these "certified" refurbs will be headed your way with an extensive and comprehensive two-year Allstate warranty included, as well as undoubtedly flawless functionality carrying the always promising "like new" label and "minimal if any" signs of wear.





Bottom line, it should be virtually impossible to distinguish between these deeply discounted units and all-new models still sold for an extravagant $278 by major retailers like Best Buy or Amazon.





Of course, Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 can still be easily found at a lower price (in brand-new condition), which means this deal will probably not be enough to turn Sony into a truly successful true wireless earbuds vendor.





On the other hand, your $127.50 will buy you pretty much unrivaled sound, a very solid fit, decidedly stylish design, exceptional battery life, and perhaps most importantly, industry-leading active noise cancellation technology.

