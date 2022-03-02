 Sony's outstanding WF-1000XM4 earbuds are cheaper than ever before (but not for long) - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View
Deals

Sony's outstanding WF-1000XM4 earbuds are cheaper than ever before (but not for long)

Adrian Diaconescu
By
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Sony's outstanding WF-1000XM4 earbuds are cheaper than ever before (but not for long)
Have you ever wondered why Sony's true wireless earbuds sales are nowhere near as impressive as Apple or even Samsung's global numbers? It's certainly not due to the quality and performance of high-end models like the WF-1000XM4, which are considered by many superior to the AirPods Pro or Galaxy Buds 2.

But while the most recent addition to the expansive Galaxy Buds family is typically priced at $150 and often available for considerably less, Sony's 2021-released noise-cancelling contender to the title of best true wireless earbuds in the world is almost always up for grabs at a whopping $278 a pair.

Sony WF-1000XM4

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Certified Refurbished, Black

$152 off (54%)
$127 50
$279 99
Buy at eBay

Sony WF-1000XM4

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Certified Refurbished, Silver

$152 off (54%)
$127 50
$279 99
Buy at eBay

Unless, of course, you opt for "certified refurbished" units, in which case the $278 list price can be reduced to as little as $127.50 right now with minimal effort on your part. Namely, all you have to do is remember to apply the "REFURB15" coupon code to your eBay order after adding the WF-1000XM4 in your choice of black or silver colors from trusted seller Secondipity.

The special 15 percent discount available on top of the vendor's usual $130 savings will expire on March 7, mind you, which doesn't give you a lot of time to act, especially considering the "limited quantities" that could well be depleted even earlier than that.

Although not as attractive or as reliable as their brand-new counterparts, at least in theory, these "certified" refurbs will be headed your way with an extensive and comprehensive two-year Allstate warranty included, as well as undoubtedly flawless functionality carrying the always promising "like new" label and "minimal if any" signs of wear.

Bottom line, it should be virtually impossible to distinguish between these deeply discounted units and all-new models still sold for an extravagant $278 by major retailers like Best Buy or Amazon.

Of course, Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 can still be easily found at a lower price (in brand-new condition), which means this deal will probably not be enough to turn Sony into a truly successful true wireless earbuds vendor.

On the other hand, your $127.50 will buy you pretty much unrivaled sound, a very solid fit, decidedly stylish design, exceptional battery life, and perhaps most importantly, industry-leading active noise cancellation technology.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Latest Pixel 7 Pro renders (and video) show small change to camera bar
by Alan Friedman,  0
Latest Pixel 7 Pro renders (and video) show small change to camera bar
Samsung found to be limiting performance of its smartphones
by Anam Hamid,  1
Samsung found to be limiting performance of its smartphones
Nokia 2760 Flip lands in the US, here is where you can get one
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Nokia 2760 Flip lands in the US, here is where you can get one
Two more Xperia smartphones are getting Android 12 updates
by Cosmin Vasile,  2
Two more Xperia smartphones are getting Android 12 updates
Mobvoi’s new, dirt-cheap TicWatch GTH Pro smartwatch promises the best of both worlds
by Cosmin Vasile,  1
Mobvoi’s new, dirt-cheap TicWatch GTH Pro smartwatch promises the best of both worlds
Google has been quietly buying IP as it seeks to take the Pixel Buds to the top of the TWS market
by Alan Friedman,  1
Google has been quietly buying IP as it seeks to take the Pixel Buds to the top of the TWS market
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless