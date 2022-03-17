 The oldie but goodie Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds are on sale at a new all-time low price - PhoneArena

The oldie but goodie Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds are on sale at a new all-time low price

Adrian Diaconescu
By
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The oldie but goodie Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds are on sale at a new all-time low price
Choosing the best true wireless earbuds... for you is certainly not easy nowadays, and while Apple continues to easily dominate the global popularity contest, brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, JBL, and Skullcandy are giving the industry-leading AirPods lineup stiffer than ever competition with cosmetic diversity, excellent features, and often great prices.

One company that's not typically very competitive on pricing and is thus ranked outside of the world's top ten true wireless earbuds vendors is Sony. As audiophiles might already be well aware of, the brand's WF-1000XM4 come with pretty much unrivaled overall sound quality and active noise cancellation, and while the same is obviously no longer true for the older WF-1000XM3, those bad boys offer a great balance between performance and affordability right now.

Released all the way back in 2019 at a somewhat extravagant $229.99, the Sony WF-1000XM3 are normally available for $199.99 these days, but for an undoubtedly limited time only, you can grab a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged pair at a higher than ever $82 markdown from the latter list price.

While there's no word on exactly how long Amazon is planning to keep this unbeatable deal around, Best Buy happens to offer a slightly smaller discount for just 24 hours (and counting) at the time of this writing. So, yeah, you should probably hurry up and pull the trigger... if you're not bothered by the advanced age of the WF-1000XM3.

Of course, age is a number without much meaning in this market, where numbers like 6 hours (the uninterrupted listening time these puppies will deliver), up to 24 hours (the combined battery life rating when including the charging case as well), and 10 minutes (how long you need to charge the WF-1000XM3 to get up to 90 minutes of playback) are clearly far more important.

Then again, if you can afford to spend north of two Benjamins on a new pair of AirPods Pro-killing buds, you should definitely consider picking up the WF-1000XM4 at $30 off their $278 list price in a black or silver color. Alternatively, you can pay a whopping $128 less than you typically would for brand-new units and get "like-new" renewed units backed by a 90-day Amazon guarantee. Like we said, this is not an easy choice.

