Amazon's limited-time deal knocks the Sony Ult Field 1 down to its best price for a short while

Two Sony Ult Field 1 units in Black in different positions on a white background.
Are you a Sony speaker fan? Lady Luck is on your side, as one of the latest Sony speakers, the Ult Field 1, is now making headlines at 25% off its usual price at Amazon. That's also the merchant's most generous discount so far, so you should definitely check it out.

Sony Ult Field 1: Save 25% on Amazon

The Sony Ult Field 1 is currently 25% off at Amazon. The promo will only stay live for a short while, and it beats Best Buy's own promo on this quality Bluetooth speaker. Get your and enjoy you savings while you still can.
$32 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

The Ult Field 1 usually costs about $130, so it's much less expensive than the latest boombox-style options from JBL. With Amazon's discount, however, you can buy it for a tad under $100. Currently, only Walmart has a matching offer, whereas Best Buy sells it at slightly higher prices.

But what makes this portable Bluetooth speaker a worthwhile choice, aside from Amazon's bargain? Firstly, it's super lightweight, has a shock-proof design and is ready for the great outdoors with an IP67 rating. Sony has integrated rubberized plastic on each end of the unit, which should protect it from accidental drops. Then again, as usual, we'd advise you to be careful when using it.

Can it bring the necessary heat for large gatherings? Absolutely not. After all, this is a small-sized speaker, just a tad larger than the uber-popular JBL Flip 6. That said, you get a reasonable amount of low-end that should be enough for small backyard BBQ parties with friends and family. If you want a more immersive sound with added oomph and little to no distortion, simply enable the ULT mode via the dedicated button.

While some of the best waterproof speakers for summer lack a built-in mic, this fella sports one. That lets you answer and manage phone calls. And while there might not be many users who demand a built-in mic on their Bluetooth speakers, it's still an appreciated feature.

Finally, the Ult Field 1 has a long battery life, offering up to 12 hours of listening time per charge. That's about as much as the similarly-sized (and priced) JBL Flip 6 should offer, so we'd say the Sony option is on par with its competitors on the battery life front.

Do you think this bad boy has enough to make your days more fun with your favorite jams? If so, we recommend acting on Amazon's deal before it disappears. Keep in mind that this deal won't stay live for long.
