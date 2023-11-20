Up your gatherings with the Sony SRS-XG300, now $152 more budget-friendly on Amazon for Black Friday
Winter is coming, so most likely, you won't be able to organize large gatherings outside soon. However, this does not mean you won't still need an awesome-sounding Bluetooth speaker to blast your favorite songs. Just think about it. Christmas is also coming, and you'll need a device with amazing sound capabilities to listen to Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You song.
We should mention; however, that the Sony SRS-XG300 has big proportions, meaning that you won't be able to use it while riding your bike or climbing a mountain. That said, because of its larger size, the speaker delivers a loud sound, making it perfect for big gatherings. Oh, and it even comes with a Mega Bass feature, which, as the name suggests, provides extra oomph.
In addition to its awesome sound capabilities, the speaker works with Sony's Music Center app, which comes with a built-in EQ functionality, allowing you to tailor the sound of your Sony SRS-XG300 to your liking. Furthermore, the speaker has an IP67 dust and water resistance rating, allowing it to survive accidental spills and even drops in the pool.
As for its battery life, the Sony SRS-XG300 provides up to 25 hours of listening time on a single charge. However, since battery life depends on how loud you are blasting Taylor Swift's songs, keep in mind the speaker may not last you that long if you have cranked up the volume.
Of course, great-sounding Bluetooth speakers usually cost an arm and a leg. That said, Amazon has already launched its Black Friday deals, and guess what, one of these awesome offers is on the incredible Sony SRS-XG300 Bluetooth speaker. At the moment, this bad boy is discounted by a whopping 43%, which means you can now get one for $152 off its price if you pull the trigger on this deal right now.
Overall, the Sony SRS-XG300 is a pretty capable Bluetooth speaker. It's loud, has great durability, and offers decent battery life. Also, let's not forget that it can now be yours for $152 less, which is a substantial discount, don't you think? Therefore, don't waste any more time; snag a Sony SRS-XG300 for less through this deal and make every gathering exceptional with this awesome Bluetooth speaker.
