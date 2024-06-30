Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 18:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Get the Sony LinkBuds S at a discount on Amazon and enjoy great sound and AirPods Pro-level ANC on the cheap

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Get the Sony LinkBuds S at a discount on Amazon and enjoy great sound and AirPods Pro-level ANC on t
Who said you need to spend over $200 on new earbuds in order to get top-tier ANC? The Sony LinkBuds S, which, deliver AirPods Pro-level ANC, are a real steal on Amazon right now.

The retailer is offering them at a gorgeous $72 discount, cutting 36% off their price. This means you can currently snag a pair for less than $130 if you take advantage of this deal. You should act fast, though, as the offer has a limited-time banner, meaning it may expire any second now. So, do not overthink it and just save on a pair now, as these earbuds put a lot on the table for under $130.

Sony LinkBuds S: Now $72 OFF on Amazon!

Get the Sony LinkBuds S on Amazon and save $72 in the process. Thanks to this price cut, you can currently snag a pair for under $130, making this deal unmissable. This is a limited-time offer, so act fast, as the earbuds offer good sound and top-tier ANC and are a real bargain right now!
$72 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon


As we noted in our dedicated Sony LinkBuds S review, the earbuds offer top-tier ANC, which is comparable to the noise-canceling on Apple's top-tier AirPods Pro. In addition, they are lightweight, comfortable to wear, and deliver awesome sound out of the box.

They also come with an IPX4 water resistance rating, which means they are protected from water splashes from any direction. In other words, they are good for the gym and can be your new workout earbuds, as long as you don't submerge them in water.

As for their battery life, these tiny fellas offer up to 6 hours of listening time with ANC enabled and up to 10 hours with it disabled. Add the case, and their total playtime goes up to 20 hours.

Overall, the Sony LinkBuds S are an excellent deal right now, offering great sound, top-tier ANC, and good battery life, at an affordable price. So, act fast and grab a pair of brand-new Sony LinkBuds S at a discounted price now before it's too late and the offer expires!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
T-Mobile users with Samsung and Pixel phones can't believe their luck after surprise discovery
T-Mobile users with Samsung and Pixel phones can't believe their luck after surprise discovery
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
T-Mobile chatbot royally embarasses the company by spitting facts about price lock commitment
T-Mobile chatbot royally embarasses the company by spitting facts about price lock commitment
T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free
T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free
A town has turned against T-Mobile due to its decision to build a tower "not safe" for residents
A town has turned against T-Mobile due to its decision to build a tower "not safe" for residents

Latest News

The leak to end all leaks: Glorious new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 images in all colors
The leak to end all leaks: Glorious new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 images in all colors
AT&T is compensating its users for roaming issues, T-Mobile and Verizon are not (yet)
AT&T is compensating its users for roaming issues, T-Mobile and Verizon are not (yet)
Apple is not promoting this Apple Music feature coming in iOS 18
Apple is not promoting this Apple Music feature coming in iOS 18
Leaked screen protectors show off the new screen sizes for the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max
Leaked screen protectors show off the new screen sizes for the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max
The Apple Watch SE 2 becomes the best choice for frugal Apple users after a sweet discount on Amazon
The Apple Watch SE 2 becomes the best choice for frugal Apple users after a sweet discount on Amazon
Price cuts help iPhone shipments continue to rise in the world's largest smartphone market
Price cuts help iPhone shipments continue to rise in the world's largest smartphone market
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless