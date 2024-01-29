Be unconventional and cool with the open-ring Sony LinkBuds at an incredible price!

Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

You don't have to be a very avid tech follower to easily notice that many of the best wireless earbuds out there right now are deliciously affordable compared to how the industry looked just one or two years ago, but even by those standards, 40 bucks is a phenomenally low price to pay for a product from a top brand like Sony

Believe it or not, that's exactly how much Woot is currently charging for a nice pair of fully functional LinkBuds with a 1-year warranty included, but before you get too excited, it's important to highlight that these are the original, early 2022-released Sony LinkBuds we're talking about here and not the superior S model unveiled just a few months later with a "mainstream" design and top-notch active noise cancellation.

Sony LinkBuds

True Wireless Earbuds with Open-Ring Design, Integrated V1 Processor for High-Quality Sound, Precise Voice Pickup Technology, Adaptive Volume Control, Multipoint Connection, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, 20 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Fast Charging, IPX4 Water Resistance, White Color, Grade A Refurbished Condition, 1-Year Warranty Included
$140 off (78%)
$39 99
$179 99
Buy at Woot

Sony LinkBuds

True Wireless Earbuds with Open-Ring Design, Integrated V1 Processor for High-Quality Sound, Precise Voice Pickup Technology, Adaptive Volume Control, Multipoint Connection, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, 20 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Fast Charging, IPX4 Water Resistance, White and Gray Colors, New
$42 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

The non-S-branded LinkBuds can't offer noise-cancelling functionality for a very simple reason that's easy to detect just by glancing at the dirt-cheap buds on special sale for the next few days. For better and for worse, these bad boys look nothing like the LinkBuds S, WF-1000XM5, or any of Apple's market-leading AirPods variants, keeping their wearers "naturally connected" to everything that's happening around them at all times with a decidedly unconventional open-ring design. 

Why in the world would you ever opt for such an... unusual model that very clearly compromises on audio quality compared to the aforementioned high-end earbuds normally available for $200 or more? Well, maybe you don't like to isolate yourselves from the environment around you. Or maybe you find "conventional" true wireless earbuds unnecessarily intrusive.

Finally, this killer new Woot deal makes the WFL900 LinkBuds affordable enough to warrant your attention even if you're not very familiar with this product and simply want to try it out for fun. Once you get past the initial shock of seeing a big hole drilled in the middle of these headphones, you're likely to find them... weirdly magnetic, and as long as you don't need fancy technologies like noise cancellation or spatial audio, you should be pretty satisfied with the features supported here at a measly $39.99. 

Just keep in mind that these are refurbished units guaranteed to work as well as new ones and look almost as good, with "minimal" cosmetic damage not noticeable "at arm's length", while brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged ones still cost a pretty penny after a much humbler $62 discount from a $179.99 list price on Amazon. 

