The first Sonos headphones could be announced today

By
The first Sonos headphones could be announced today
Sonos covers just about every spectrum of the audio ecosystem with one tiny exception: headphones. One of the most popular audio brands, Sonos has just posted an enigmatic message on Instagram that says its “most requested product ever” is coming soon.

Since we already know Sonos has scheduled an announcement on May 21, we’ll find out what the new product is all about. Still, there’s a high chance that Sonos will introduce its first-ever pair of headphones, the so-called Ace.

The Ace headphones have been rumored to arrive for quite some time. These wireless headphones are expected to cost about $450, which puts them in the rather premium league with the likes of Bose, Sony and AirPods top-tier headphones.

While not much is known about the upcoming Sonos headphones, reports claim that they will stand out thanks to their integration with Sonos’ platform, which will allow users to switch sound between rooms or TV speakers to private listening.

Despite the fact that Sonos is rumored to launch the Ace sometime in June, a May announcement makes perfect sense. The headphones will be unveiled today, but customers won’t be able to purchase them until next month.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

