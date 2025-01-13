Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Sonos CEO Patrick Spence departs after tumultuous iOS app launch

0comments
iOS Apps Audio
Composition of a photo of Sonos CEO Patrick Spence and a person holding an iPhone displaying the new Sonos app
Former Sonos CEO, Patrick Spence and new iOS app. | Images credit — Sonos

In a surprising turn of events, Sonos CEO Patrick Spence has stepped down from his position after a challenging period for the company. This follows the release of a new iOS app that was met with widespread criticism and frustration from users. Spence, who had been with Sonos for eight years and assumed the role of CEO in 2017, oversaw a period of growth for the company, but ultimately his tenure will be marked by this recent app debacle.

To understand the significance of this event, it's important to remember that Sonos has long been a leader in the home audio space. Their products are known for their high quality, sleek design, and user-friendly interface. However, the launch of their new iOS app in May 2024 marked a significant departure from this reputation.

The app, which was intended to streamline the user experience and provide a central hub for controlling all Sonos devices, quickly became a source of frustration for many users. They reported a range of issues, including instability, missing features from previous versions, and difficulty connecting to their devices. Essentially, the app that was supposed to make things easier ended up making them much harder.

A screenshot from Sonos&amp;#039; new iOS app
Sonos' iOS app redesign. | Image credit — Sonos


Initially, Sonos seemed to downplay the problems, suggesting that they were minor and would be easily addressed with updates. But as complaints continued to flood in, and subsequent updates failed to resolve the core issues, the company was forced to acknowledge the severity of the situation. Spence himself issued a public apology, assuring customers that fixing the app was their top priority.

However, despite these assurances and numerous attempts to patch the app, the problems persisted. Some users even called for Sonos to simply revert to the old app, but Spence explained that this was not feasible due to significant changes that had been made to the company's underlying systems.

This whole episode put Sonos under intense scrutiny, tarnishing their reputation for user-friendly products. While the company continued to release new hardware, some product launches were reportedly delayed due to the ongoing app situation. It seems the company's focus on fixing the app may have diverted resources from other areas.

Now, with Spence's departure and the appointment of board member Tom Conrad as interim CEO, Sonos is clearly looking to move forward and regain its footing. It remains to be seen how the company will address the app's lingering issues and restore its image in the eyes of consumers.
