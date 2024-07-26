Sonos apologizes for its disastrous iOS app overhaul, reveals new roadmap

We know that too many of you have experienced significant problems with our new app which rolled out on May 7, and I want to begin by personally apologizing for disappointing you

there isn’t an employee at Sonos who isn’t pained by having let you down, and I assure you that fixing the app for all of our customers and partners has been and continues to be our number one priority

July and August

Improving the stability when adding new products

Implementing Music Library configuration, browse, search, and play

August and September

Improving Volume responsiveness

User interface improvements based on customer feedback

Improving overall system stability and error handling

September

Improving Alarm consistency and reliability

September and October

Restoring edit mode for Playlists and the Queue

Improving functionality in settings