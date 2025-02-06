Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!
Offering comfort and premium sound, the Sonos Ace steal the spotlight with this limited-time deal

A woman wearing a pair of Sonos Ace headphones.
In the market for high-end headphones but don't fancy either Sony or Bose? Looking for headphones that are different, yet have a stylish design and premium feel? If your answers are 'yes' and 'yes,' you should definitely check out Amazon's offer on the Sonos Ace, the company's high-end over-ear headphones!

At this very moment, the e-commerce giant is offering a sweet 22% discount on these lavish cans, slashing a whole $100 off their price. Thanks to this, you can score a pair for just under $350, down from their usual cost of about $450. Act quickly, as this is a limited-time promo and might expire soon!

Sonos Ace: Save $100 on Amazon!

$100 off (22%)
Get the premium Sonos Ace headphones at a sweet $100 discount with this limited-time Amazon deal. The headphones support Dolby Atmos and head-tracking, delivering an incredible listening experience. They also have effective ANC and offer up to 30 hours of playtime with it turn on. Don't wait and score a pair for less today!
Buy at Amazon


Now, we understand that the Sonos Ace are still far from affordable, even with Amazon's current discount. So, you might hesitate to pull the trigger and score a pair. However, these cans rank among the best wireless headphones money can buy right now and are worth every penny spent.

They are comfortable to wear and have a premium build. With Dolby Atmos and head-tracking support, they deliver top-quality sound and provide an incredible listening experience every time you put them on. Their Sonos companion app includes a built-in EQ, allowing you to adjust the sound for pure audio delight.

As proper high-end headphones, they also have top-tier ANC, which does a fantastic job of blocking out pesky noises. That said, it still falls short of the noise cancellation found on other high-end headphones like the Sony WH-1000XM5.

Their battery life is also superb, offering up to 30 hours of listening time with ANC enabled. What's more, they support fast charging, delivering up to three hours of playtime after a quick 3-minute top-up.

In conclusion, the Sonos Ace are high-end headphones from top to bottom. So, don't hesitate! Act fast and snag a pair for less now!
