Software issues forces Sonos to delay its TV set-top box debut and scale back headphone production

Apps
An image of the Sonos company. logo
Sonos, known for its high-quality audio products, has been facing challenges due to a software issue that has affected its mobile app. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that the company is also delaying the launch of its first TV set-top box, codenamed Pinewood, until next March. Originally slated for January, the delay is a result of Sonos needing to prioritize fixing the app problems.

The app issues have also impacted Sonos' headphone sales. The company's new Ace headphones are reportedly underperforming, with production estimates being revised downward. Originally, Sonos aimed to produce 900,000 to 1 million units annually, but that has now been scaled back to approximately 90,000 to 100,000 units per year.

These setbacks come at a difficult time for Sonos. The company's stock price has declined by 32% this year, contrasting with the broader market's gains. This year was supposed to be a period of expansion for Sonos, with the launch of new products. However, the app crisis has forced the company to shift its focus to addressing the software issues.

Image of a woman wearing a pair of Sonos Ace headphones
The new Sonos Ace headphones | Image credit — Sonos


While it's understandable for hardware glitches to cause delays, software issues are typically resolved more quickly. The fact that Sonos is still grappling with the fallout months later underscores the severity of the situation. The company has already had to lay off employees, likely due to the financial impact of the app problems.

The delay of the Pinewood TV set-top box is particularly disappointing for Sonos fans. This product was highly anticipated, as it would have marked Sonos' entry into a new market. The delay suggests that the app's debugging efforts are plagued by difficulties that are more complex than initially thought.

It remains to be seen whether Sonos can recover from this setback. The company's reputation for quality audio products remains intact, but the app crisis has undoubtedly damaged its image. It will be crucial for Sonos to address the software issues effectively, and deliver the high-quality products that it is known for, in order to regain the trust of its customers.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

