Meet the Ace, Sonos' first-ever headphones
As expected, Sonos introduced a new product that fans of the brand have been asking for a very long time, a pair of headphones. The rumored Ace headphones are now official, so if you’re one of the faithful buyers of Sonos products, now would be a good time to pick these up.
The new Sonos Ace headphones are just as premium as those coming from the competition, but it will be interesting to see how many customers will choose a Sonos product over a Sony, Apple or Bose.
According to Sonos, the Ace should provide users with up to 30 hours of usage. Thanks to the ultra-fast charging support, you’ll also be getting 3 hours of battery life with a quick 3-minute charge using the included USB-C cable.
As previously reported, the Ace have one major benefit over similar headphones from different brands: compatibility with the Sonos platform. This means that you can instantly swap the TV audio from a compatible Sonos soundbar to Sonos Ace with just a tap of a button.
Sonos Ace will be available for purchase on June 5 for $450, but customers can already pre-order the headphones in either black or white.
The Ace has everything that a pair of headphones priced at $450-$500 would offer, including spatial audio, ANC (active noise cancellation, lossless audio, Dolby Atmos support, rapid charging, and dynamic head tracking).
Additionally, Sonos announced that its all-new TrueCinema technology is coming later this year. This technology accurately maps the space then renders a complete surround sound system for a very realistic listening experience.
