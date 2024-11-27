Social media platform Threads gets 35 million new users in November

Save up to $1,200 on Galaxy Z Fold6!
Threads has just announced it has seen significant growth in its user base in the month of November. The social media app has experienced 35 million signups in just that one month. What's more, for the past three months, the social media app has reportedly received more than a million signups every single day.

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri announced 15 million sign-ups for November in the middle of the month. Additionally, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently informed investors that the app is boasting over 275 million monthly active users.

Threads has been created as an alternative to X (formerly Twitter). It's not the only similar social media platform that's been growing recently. Bluesky is another such platform that has also been getting a lot of attention from users and recently passed the 20 million user mark.

At launch, Threads got 20 million users in about a day. Of course, it is a part of Meta's social media platforms and as such, has the ability to be popular with many people coming from Facebook and Instagram. Also, Facebook and Instagram display posts from the app to find new users as a form of advertisement of Threads.

The two platforms are growing at the moment, and Threads isn't underestimating its rival Bluesky. The Meta social media platform recently introduced custom feeds and allowed users to change the default feed, both features that are pretty useful to people.

The three microblogging platforms are now in a tight fight for people's attention and every feature that one has and others don't could potentially lure people in.

I personally like how things are changing. It seems that having just one platform is a thing of the past, and people are now able to choose, which means more competition between the different ones. Competition is always a good thing in my book as it drives progress and innovation. In the social media world, that means more features and cooler apps, which I like.
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

