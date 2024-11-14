Bluesky hits 15 million users, tops US App Store in Social Networking
Up Next:
Bluesky, the decentralized social network, has now officially reached an important milestone: 15 million registered users. It's one of the many microblogging platforms available today and is experiencing rapid growth as people are looking for alternatives to X (the former Twitter) and Threads.
The number of registered users on the platform was first shared by a stats tracking website for Bluesky. This is a website that uses the platform's API and obtains statistics about the social media network. According to the website, there are now more than 15.1 million registered users on the social media platform. For reference, Bluesky had just 2 million users one year ago, in November 2023.
Despite that though, Bluesky is attracting more and more people who are unhappy with both X and Threads for a multitude of reasons. Recently, there was a temporary ban on X in Brazil, which resulted in hundreds of thousands of Brazilians registering for Bluesky.
The social networking app launched in 2021 as a "proof of concept" for the decentralized AT Protocol. Decentralized social networks run on independent servers not governed by a specific company (thus not centralized).
A few weeks ago, Bluesky announced it would be offering a paid subscription soon with extra features. This would be similar to X Premium, which used to be called Twitter Blue.
The number of registered users on the platform was first shared by a stats tracking website for Bluesky. This is a website that uses the platform's API and obtains statistics about the social media network. According to the website, there are now more than 15.1 million registered users on the social media platform. For reference, Bluesky had just 2 million users one year ago, in November 2023.
Bluesky still has some catch-up to do to reach competitors though. Right now, X has more than 500 million active users globally. Meta's Threads, which is another microblogging social networking app, has 275 million monthly active users and is growing pretty rapidly at a rate of over a million sign-ups a day, reportedly.
Despite that though, Bluesky is attracting more and more people who are unhappy with both X and Threads for a multitude of reasons. Recently, there was a temporary ban on X in Brazil, which resulted in hundreds of thousands of Brazilians registering for Bluesky.
Bluesky's app is now the most downloaded in the US App Store, with Threads following close behind.
The social networking app launched in 2021 as a "proof of concept" for the decentralized AT Protocol. Decentralized social networks run on independent servers not governed by a specific company (thus not centralized).
A few weeks ago, Bluesky announced it would be offering a paid subscription soon with extra features. This would be similar to X Premium, which used to be called Twitter Blue.
I am interested also in checking out Bluesky. I don't generally use microblogging platforms and have never been really on Twitter or Threads. But I'm quite curious about this style of communication and may give it a try myself.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: