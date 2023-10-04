Snatch the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro with free Pixel Watch 2 or Buds Pro with this amazing deal





Pixel Watch 2 (WiFi) as a free gift. Similarly, you can grab the For a limited time, at both Amazon and Best Buy, you can order the new Google Pixel 8 Pro and get the new(WiFi) as a free gift. Similarly, you can grab the Google Pixel 8 and get the Pixel Buds Pro as a gift as well. This is a limited time offer and only until supplies last, so I wouldn't wait too long if you'd like to take advantage of the savings.





Amazon

Amazon opened its Pixel 8 and 8 Pro pre-orders by throwing in a Pixel Watch 2 when ordering the 8 Pro model and the Pixel Buds Pro when ordering the smaller Pixel 8 . The color of the free gift is dependent on the color of the handset you order. These are the color combinations that are allowed and cannot be changed or transferred:

Pixel 8 Pro Obsidian with Pixel Watch 2 Obsidian WiFi

Obsidian with Obsidian WiFi Pixel 8 Pro Porcelain with Pixel Watch 2 Porcelain WiFi

Porcelain with Porcelain WiFi Pixel 8 Pro Bay with Pixel Watch 2 Bay WiFi

Bay with Bay WiFi Pixel 8 Obsidian with Pixel Buds Pro Charcoal

Obsidian with Pixel Buds Pro Charcoal Pixel 8 Hazel with Pixel Buds Pro Porcelain

Hazel with Pixel Buds Pro Porcelain Pixel 8 Rose with Pixel Buds Pro Coral





Amazon's offer is valid starting today and until October 16th at 11:59pm PT, while supplies last. Note that the Pixel Watch 2 offer is only valid for the WiFi model and not the LTE one. Also, if post-purchase you happen to return either of the items in this offer, you will be reimbursed for the item you return, minus the value of the special offer.





Best Buy