Snatch the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro with free Pixel Watch 2 or Buds Pro with this amazing deal

Google has officially unveiled the latest and greatest in its Pixel portfolio: The Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Watch 2, and new colors for its existing Pixel Buds Pro. Of course, we want them all, but unless you have deep pockets, this may not be attainable. But do not fret as this can be easily remedied with either of the below two offers we have for you. 

For a limited time, at both Amazon and Best Buy, you can order the new Google Pixel 8 Pro and get the new Pixel Watch 2 (WiFi) as a free gift. Similarly, you can grab the Google Pixel 8 and get the Pixel Buds Pro as a gift as well. This is a limited time offer and only until supplies last, so I wouldn't wait too long if you'd like to take advantage of the savings.

Amazon

Amazon opened its Pixel 8 and 8 Pro pre-orders by throwing in a Pixel Watch 2 when ordering the 8 Pro model and the Pixel Buds Pro when ordering the smaller Pixel 8. The color of the free gift is dependent on the color of the handset you order. These are the color combinations that are allowed and cannot be changed or transferred:
 
  • Pixel 8 Pro Obsidian with Pixel Watch 2 Obsidian WiFi
  • Pixel 8 Pro Porcelain with Pixel Watch 2 Porcelain WiFi
  • Pixel 8 Pro Bay with Pixel Watch 2 Bay WiFi
  • Pixel 8 Obsidian with Pixel Buds Pro Charcoal
  • Pixel 8 Hazel with Pixel Buds Pro Porcelain
  • Pixel 8 Rose with Pixel Buds Pro Coral

Amazon's offer is valid starting today and until October 16th at 11:59pm PT, while supplies last. Note that the Pixel Watch 2 offer is only valid for the WiFi model and not the LTE one. Also, if post-purchase you happen to return either of the items in this offer, you will be reimbursed for the item you return, minus the value of the special offer.

Best Buy

Best Buy has the same offer with the exception that with the Pixel 8 Pro you get the Matte Black Pixel Watch 2 with the Obsidian Active Band. Similarly, with the Pixel 8 you get the Charcoal Pixel Buds Pro. If Best Buy is your preferred electronics retailer or a My Best Buy member and have points and rewards available, this is the perfect opportunity to use those wisely.

