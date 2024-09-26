Subscribe to access exclusive content
View Plans

Galaxy S26 Ultra's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 AP to get huge speed jump

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android Processors Qualcomm
A square with the Qualcomm and Snapdragon logos is on a white background representing a Snapdragon processor.
Qualcomm hasn't even officially announced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 application processor (AP) and won't until sometime next month. The first phone to use the SoC is expected to be a Xiaomi-branded device that could also be released in October. While the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will power flagship Android phones released in 2024-2025, a leaker claims to have information about 2025's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 application processor.

Released only to fans, the post on the Weibo platform made by The Undead says that Qualcomm will go ahead and dual source the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 from both TSMC and Samsung Foundry. You might recall that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 was originally produced by Samsung Foundry. But the yields from the foundry were so low that it forced Qualcomm to pay for too many defective chips. The chip designer, not the foundry, is typically the one fiscally responsible for defective SoCs. Qualcomm decided to switch to TSMC and the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 was born.

TSMC was the exclusive manufacturer behind the subsequent Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. The latter will be the first Snapdragon AP built using a 3nm process node as TSMC will produce the chips using its second-gen 3nm (N3E) technology. While there are still concerns about Samsung Foundry's 3nm yield, and thus its 2nm yield as well, it appears that dual sourcing is still on the table.

Private Weibo post from leaker about the speed of next year&amp;#039;s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor.
Weibo post released to fans only about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 from leaker The Undead. | Image credit-Weibo

The leaker, known as The Undead on Weibo, says that the Snapdragon Gen 5 AP will continue to sport the 2 + 6 configuration that will be used on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. The latter will feature two Cortex-X925 performance CPU cores running at a clock speed of up to 4.37GHz along with six Cortex-A725 efficiency CPU cores at a clock speed of up to 2.8GHz.

The Undead, whose track record is unknown, says that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 will be built by TSMC on its third-gen 3nm process node (N3P) with two performance cores running at a clock speed as fast as 5GHz. The six efficiency cores will have a clock speed peaking at 4GHz. These speeds are only expected for the variant of the AP that will be built by TSMC. The version of the chip to be made by Samsung Foundry is expected to be manufactured using the latter's SF2 2nm node and the clock speeds for that version of the chipset are not known.

Recommended Stories
If Qualcomm does dual source the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 AP, it will be interesting to see the Geekbench results of the SoC from both foundries since the performance and efficiency of Samsung Foundry's 2nm tech could tilt the results in favor of its version of the AP regardless of clock speed.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
View Plans See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
The top-notch OnePlus 12 is sweetly discounted on Amazon
The top-notch OnePlus 12 is sweetly discounted on Amazon
Google's uniquely versatile Pixel Tablet (with dock) is deeply discounted for a limited time again
Google's uniquely versatile Pixel Tablet (with dock) is deeply discounted for a limited time again

Latest News

The 'new' all-black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at a $50 Amazon discount with no strings now
The 'new' all-black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at a $50 Amazon discount with no strings now
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Redmi’s Apple Watch copycat confirmed to arrive on September 25
Redmi’s Apple Watch copycat confirmed to arrive on September 25
Modern revamp of next iPhone SE might cost you a bit more too
Modern revamp of next iPhone SE might cost you a bit more too
Vivo V40e launches this week, design and key specs confirmed
Vivo V40e launches this week, design and key specs confirmed
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless