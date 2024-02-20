Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Lite or Snapdragon 8s Gen 3: whatever the moniker, this mystery SoC could be in a new Realme phone
Back in the beginning of February, we told you about a mystery duo of upcoming Snapdragon chipsets from Qualcomm with model numbers SM8635 and SM7675, respectively.
Now, the SM8635 has been spotted in a new Realme phone that’s listed on Geekbench (via 91 Mobiles). This phone carries the model number Realme RMX3851 and the Geekbench listing suggests the rumored Snapdragon SM8635 chipset.
As we said earlier, the SM8635 is expected to be found powering the Poco F6, which was originally expected to use the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3. Other phones believed to use the mystery chip include the Redmi Note 13 Turbo and an iQOO Neo-series phone that is on the way.
Now, the SM8635 has been spotted in a new Realme phone that’s listed on Geekbench (via 91 Mobiles). This phone carries the model number Realme RMX3851 and the Geekbench listing suggests the rumored Snapdragon SM8635 chipset.
The technical details show the unnamed Realme RMX3851 could come with Android 14 and 16GB of RAM. The chipset, being dubbed ‘pineapple’, hints at the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 – ‘pineapple’ was a nickname that was linked to the current state-of-the-art chipset that’s found in many flagships. ”Its official moniker isn’t known yet but it could be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Lite or 8s Gen 3 SoC. The chipset is paired with the Adreno 735 GPU and a maximum clock speed of 3.01 GHz. It’s also tipped to have scored around 1.7 million on AnTuTu”, reads the report.
On Geekbench, the upcoming Realme device with the Snapdragon SM8635 chipset has 1512 points in the single-core test, and 3799 in the multi-core test.
As we said earlier, the SM8635 is expected to be found powering the Poco F6, which was originally expected to use the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3. Other phones believed to use the mystery chip include the Redmi Note 13 Turbo and an iQOO Neo-series phone that is on the way.
Things that are NOT allowed: