Android Processors Games Qualcomm

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon gaming chip is official and we know which phone it will debut on

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Sep 01, 2020, 5:49 PM
Qualcomm's new Snapdragon gaming chip is official and we know which phone it will debut on
On Monday, Qualcomm introduced its latest gaming chipset the Snapdragon 732G. This is a sequel to the Snapdragon 730G and comes with an upgraded GPU and CPU compared to the older chip. The 2.2GHz clock speed on the Kryo 470 CPU Prime core on the previous generation' chip is surpassed by the 2.3GHz clock speed on the Snapdragon 732G and the "bolstered" Adreno 618 GPU delivers a 15% improvement in graphics rendering.

The first phone to use the Snapdragon 732G will be an upcoming Poco phone set to be released in India soon. Kedar Kondap, vice president of product management at Qualcomm Technologies said that the "Snapdragon 732G will deliver a powerful gaming experience, sophisticated on-device AI, and superior performance. We’re excited to work with Poco on the new Poco smartphone powered by the enhanced Snapdragon 732G globally."


Poco's head of products, Sam Jiang, states, "We are extremely excited about the upcoming Poco smartphone and our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies that allowed us to create the first device on the market with the latest Snapdragon 732G Mobile Platform. We believe the device will set a new benchmark in the mid-range category, completely redefining the relationship between a phone’s price and its capabilities."

The Snapdragon 732G allows certain "players to experience seamless and ultra-realistic gameplay in over a billion shades of color" thanks to True HDR Gaming. Thanks to the Qualcomm Game Jank Reducer and Physically Based Rendering (PBR), gameplay is more realistic and smooth. The Snapdragon X15 LTE modem delivers download LTE speeds of up to 800Mbps. The Computer Vision ISP will support images from a single camera of up to 192MP and 4K HDR Video at 30fps.

