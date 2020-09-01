Qualcomm's new Snapdragon gaming chip is official and we know which phone it will debut on
On Monday, Qualcomm introduced its latest gaming chipset the Snapdragon 732G. This is a sequel to the Snapdragon 730G and comes with an upgraded GPU and CPU compared to the older chip. The 2.2GHz clock speed on the Kryo 470 CPU Prime core on the previous generation' chip is surpassed by the 2.3GHz clock speed on the Snapdragon 732G and the "bolstered" Adreno 618 GPU delivers a 15% improvement in graphics rendering.
The Snapdragon 732G allows certain "players to experience seamless and ultra-realistic gameplay in over a billion shades of color" thanks to True HDR Gaming. Thanks to the Qualcomm Game Jank Reducer and Physically Based Rendering (PBR), gameplay is more realistic and smooth. The Snapdragon X15 LTE modem delivers download LTE speeds of up to 800Mbps. The Computer Vision ISP will support images from a single camera of up to 192MP and 4K HDR Video at 30fps.