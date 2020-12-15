Qualcomm introduces its latest Snapdragon Mobile Platform

Qualcomm today introduced the Snapdragon 678 Mobile Platform , a new 600 series chipset that replaces 2018's Snapdragon 675. The new SoC includes the Qualcomm Kryo 460 CPU core with a clock speed up to 2.2GHz and the Adreno 612 GPU. Camera features supported by the Snapdragon 678 are powered by the Qualcomm Spectra 250L Image Signal Processor (ISP). A triple camera setup can be supported by the ISP with up to a 48MP single camera and zero shutter lag. The third generation Qualcomm AI engine along with features like the Bokeh blur and laser autofocus help create better photographs. Limitless HD 4K video can be recorded and customized with slo-mo and other features. Still pictures can take advantage of up to 5x optical zoom and portrait mode with dual-camera support of up to 16MP.

When it comes to video games, Qualcomm says that the Snapdragon 678 "brings streaming videos, games and music to life in incredible clarity and gorgeous graphics. The Kryo 460 CPU and Adreno 612 GPU drive faster graphics rendering, allowing for sharp, life-like visuals at high frame rates with fewer frame drops." One thing that the Snapdragon 678 Mobile Platform does not support is 5G. The chipset features the Snapdragon X12 LTE modem with downloads as fast as 600Mbps and uploads up to 150Mbps. Even in areas with congested mobile traffic, the chip is designed to deliver speed to users.











The Snapdragon 678 will be manufactured using the 11nm process node. So no, this is not even close to being a chipset that you'll find in a 2020-2021 flagship phone. And without a 5G modem, this component is not designed to power 5G handsets. But what it will do is provide a low-to-mid-range handset with the ability to take decent photos, navigate through most video games and allow users to enjoy streaming video and audio.





Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management at Qualcomm says, "We are uniquely positioned to support OEMs in delivering the next generation of devices with in-demand features and performance. Snapdragon 678 brings advanced mobile capabilities for daily entertainment at lightning-fast speeds over reliable connections and long-lasting battery life for consumers worldwide."