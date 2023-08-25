More specs for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and the Nubia Red Magic 9 are revealed
1
Tipster Digital Chat Station (via AndroidAuthority) has posted the results of a new Geekbench benchmark test featuring Qualcomm's next flagship application processor (AP), the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. First of all, we should note that the device being tested is a new Nubia handset with the model number NX769J. The handset is the Red Magic 9 gaming phone from ZTE which explains why the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is included with this benchmark test.
The post from Digital Chat Station notes that the regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (not the "for Galaxy" model) has a 1+5+2 configuration made up of one prime core (Cortex-X4) running with a clock speed of 3.19GHz, five performance cores (Cortex-A720) with a clock speed of 2.96GHz, and two efficiency cores (Cortex-A520) running at 2.27GHz. Again, since Digital Chat Station calls this the "regular version" of the chipset, we can assume that the "for Galaxy" variant will have an overclocked prime core. The Adreno 750 will be the GPU.
As for the NX7691J, it will come out of the box with Android 14 pre-installed and feature 12GB of RAM. The phone scored 1596 on the single-core test and 5977 on the multi-core test.
Translated Weibo post from Digital Chat Station. Image credit-AndroidAuthority
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 should be introduced in late October during the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit which will run from October 24th through October 26th of this year. And if you're wondering about the tipster's bona fides, he has had some impressive tips including the one back in 2021 when he was the first to reveal that Qualcomm was changing the naming system of its chipsets. So instead of the Snapdragon 898, he said that the 2022 flagship AP would be called Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. And he was completely correct.
Geekbench test reportedly shows the benchmark results for the Nubia Red Magic 9 gaming phone
Just a couple of weeks ago, the tipster also said that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will be priced higher than its predecessor because it will be manufactured on TSMC's N4P 4nm process node. Digital Chat Station said at the time that some manufacturers will stick with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or move to MediaTek's Dimensity line. For some devices, like a high-powered gaming phone, or the Galaxy S24 series, these are not acceptable options.
As a result, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will be powering the Red Magic 9 and Samsung might have to use its homegrown Exynos 2400 SoC in some regions.
Things that are NOT allowed: