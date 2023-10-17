Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!

Snapchat videos and stories can now be embedded

Apps
Snap is finally allowing people to embed Snapchat content into their articles or websites, a feature that other social apps have been offering for a very long time. Starting today, Snapchat content in the form of videos and stories can easily be embedded by simply copying their codes.

Just like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, Snapchat offers a pretty streamlined method of embedding its content in articles or websites. You can only embed Lenses, Spotlight videos, public Stories or Profiles from Snapchat.

  • If you see a Lens or content you’d like embed, copy the link and open it on your computer browser, or search on Snapchat.com
  • Tap the ‘embed’ icon in the share sheet and copy the code

In related news, Engadget reports that Snap introduced yet another OpenAI-powered feature that makes it possible for snaps to include more of the surroundings.

However, according to the report, the new AI feature is only available for Snapchat+ subscribers, at least for the time being. Snap’s premium tier costs $3.99 per month and promises to offer access to exclusive, as well as new features long before they’re made available to everyone else.
