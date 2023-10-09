Snapchat's My AI chatbot under scrutiny from the UK for potential risks to children's privacy
Snapchat's AI chatbot, My AI, has been met with some controversies for quite some time. It's also been under scrutiny by governments, and now Android Headlines reports that a UK regulatory body has issued a warning against the chatbot, talking about potential risks to children's privacy.
The Commissioner's Office (ICO)'s concerns mainly focus on children's privacy and the fact that Snap's allegedly failed to asses the privacy risks of the chatbot before it was officially launched. The issued warning doesn't necessarily mean the regulatory body has found a breach, but if actions aren't taken, the ICO may block the chatbot in the UK.
Snapchat's My AI chatbot was introduced in February. Initially, the generative AI-powered chatbot was exclusive to Premium subscribers and was to be used as a virtual friend that could answer questions or offer advice. After the initial testing period, the chatbot was made available to everyone using Snapchat, including underage users.
In response to the regulatory body's warning, Snap has underlined that it's committed to protecting user privacy and that it's reviewing the ICO's decision. The company said it will continue to collaborate with the ICO to ensure they are comfortable with the company's risk assessment procedures.
The ICO's main focus of concern is the children aged 13 to 17, who fall under the Children's Design Code, a set of data protection rules that were implemented in 2021.
However, there were some concerns over its actions. There have also been some situations where the chatbot has been giving inappropriate advice, despite Snap's claims that it has strict moderation and safeguarding features. One example of said advice is the chatbot suggesting to a 15-year-old user ways to hide the smell of alcohol.
