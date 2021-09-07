TikTok beats YouTube in average watch time in the US and UK, according to a new report

It seems users are spending more time on TikTok than on YouTube

The "time spent" metric on the report by App Annie only accounts for Android phones though, but it does not include China, where TikTok is a major app.



Jamie MacEwan, an analyst from Enders Analysis, explained that the most-invested YouTube viewers probably match or can even surpass the engagement of TikTokers, despite the number indicated in the report. However, he underlined that this milestone is a major success for TikTok.











According to him, TikTok is spending a lot of money to attract users, but they don't necessarily remain on the platform for long compared to other social media.

