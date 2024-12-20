Can you guess which tech giant got ahead of Apple in smartwatch sales in 2024?
The global smartwatch device market shipped 139 million units in the first three quarters of 2024, shows the latest Worldwide Wearables Quarterly Tracker by IDC (International Data Corporation).
That's a slight year-over-year decline of 1%.
Despite this, Huawei has emerged as a dominant player, overtaking competitors like Apple in cumulative shipments during this period (again, we're talking about the months from January to September 2024).
Apple, meanwhile, briefly regained the top spot in the third quarter with the release of its Series 10 smartwatch. Not bad. Of course, Apple will continue its appeal in the premium market, but fierce competition from brands offering products at varying prices is also very real.
That's why Chinese brands, including Huawei and Xiaomi, are rapidly gaining traction by catering to both mid-range and high-end consumers. In contrast, Apple continues to dominate the premium segment – their territory for sure, but they obviously need to evolve to stay ahead.
Meanwhile, Xiaomi saw strong growth in wrist-worn device shipments. Xiaomi needs to thank its Xiaomi Band 9 and the upgrades in brightness, battery life, and health tracking it brought.
Improved health tracking, smarter AI features, and customizable designs are set to fuel growth: after all, this is what people want, right? Oh, yes, this, and some amazing battery life! If you still haven't figured it out, but you want a smartwatch, maybe it's best to check our Best smartwatches to buy list!
Huawei, the report continues, has achieved remarkable growth, particularly in the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa markets. Notable introductions like the GT5 and GT5 Pro smartwatches, along with second-generation blood pressure monitors, have obviously helped Huawei a great deal.
The Apple Watch is still a top choice worldwide, but with the market becoming crowded and consumers wanting more, Apple needs bigger innovations to stay ahead.
Similarly, Samsung expanded its lineup with the launch of the 7th generation devices, the high-end Ultra model, and the entry-level FE version, complemented by the Fit 3 wristband.
