Smartphones with health labels could become a thing in Spain
Many of us have seen how smartphones transformed our lives, but for teens and kids, it's a different story. They were pretty much born into a world where mobile tech is everywhere and haven't known life without it. Now, with growing worries about how all this screen time is affecting younger generations, one country in the EU is considering ways to protect minors from the digital world's downsides.
The group's findings, detailed in a 250-page report, outline what they call a "public health epidemic." Their proposals range from banning digital devices for kids under three to restricting use for ages three to six, with exceptions for special circumstances. For teens under 16, the experts recommend the use of the so-called "dumbphones" and strongly advise against social media for children under 12 altogether.
From a health perspective, the panel emphasizes the need to address tech-related mental health issues like anxiety and addiction. They suggest incorporating screenings for digital overuse into routine doctor visits, aiming to elevate the issue as a public health priority. Overall, the recommendations propose a significant shift in how Spain manages kids' exposure to technology.
Personally, I find some of these ideas pretty over-the-top. Let's be real – getting kids to honestly state their age online? Good luck with that. And putting health warnings on smartphones? I'm not sure how effective that's going to be.
That said, I do agree with the need for action. Studies have repeatedly linked excessive use of platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok to rising levels of depression, anxiety, and even eating disorders among young people. Maybe instead of cutting digital tools out of education entirely, we should focus on teaching kids about these risks and offering healthier alternatives.
According to a new report from Spain (subscription required), a government-appointed expert panel has suggested that smartphones sold in the country should come with health warning labels – something like cigarette warnings, but probably less dramatic. Similar alerts could also pop up on screens when certain apps or platforms are accessed.
Educational apps with "instant gratification" features also didn't escape scrutiny. The report advises schools to ditch such tools and prioritize analog teaching methods for younger students. Digital devices, it argues, should have limited roles in early education.
In the US, more and more middle and high schoolers, like 8th, 10th, and 12th graders, are showing signs of depression.
Spain is not the only country cracking down on digital dangers for young people. Australia recently made waves by banning social media for anyone under 16 – a bold and divisive move. And following pressure from authorities, TikTok recently said it will restrict beauty filters for teens in a new safety push. Instagram is also stepping up with new rules designed to protect younger users.
