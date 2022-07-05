 Skullcandy Earbuds breakdown: which one to choose? - PhoneArena
Skullcandy Earbuds breakdown: which one to choose?

Accessories Audio
Skullcandy Earbuds breakdown: which one to choose?
Finding the best earbuds out there is not an easy task, and with so many brands and models, sometimes it might seem simply impossible. Today we’re going to do a little breakdown of one cool earphones brand called Skullcandy.

Skullcandy has been around for decades, actually - the brand is based in Utah, and started operation back in 2003. Since then, the company has produced “the coolest earbud in history” and its models are now spanning over the whole budget spectrum. Let’s check out all Skullcandy earbuds models out there.

Table of contents:

Skullcandy Dime


The original Dime is a synonym of affordability - these earbuds offer a solid everyday listening experience for just a couple of dollars. There’s no active noise cancellation, and the build is pretty plasticky, but on the other hand, the Skullcandy Dime offers IPX4 splash resistance, multimedia controls on the buds, Bluetooth 5.0, and a charging case.

Skullcandy - Dime

True Wireless In-Ear Headphones, IPX4 splash resistance, charging case, multimedia controls, great price
$7 off (26%)
$19 99
$26 99
Buy at BestBuy

Skullcandy Dime 2


The second generation Skullcandy Dime comes with some incremental upgrades - such as the Tile support that lets you find the buds if you misplace them. There's also a standby mode, which is there to conserve battery and extend your listening time. Other than that, these are pretty much the same as the original. Except for the higher price, that is.

Skullcandy - Dime 2

True wireless earbuds, now with Tile support and standby mode, IPX4 splash resistance, multimedia controls, charging case
$1 off (3%)
$28 99
$29 99
Buy at BestBuy

Skullcandy Jib


The Skullcandy Jib is the next on the affordability ladder, with a price around $30, and different design compared to the Dimes. The big change is the physical size of the buds, which is due to the larger battery inside. The battery life on the buds is up to 6 hours (it was 3.5 on the Dime), and another 16 hours with the charging case. These are still IPX4 splash resistant, and support Bluetooth 5. Between the Dime and the Jib, it's a really close call.

Skullcandy - Jib

True wireless earbuds with 6 hours battery life (16 more with the charging case), IPX4 splash resistance, multimedia controls, Bluetooth 5.0
$2 off (6%)
$29 99
$31 99
Buy at BestBuy

Skullcandy Sesh Evo


Next on our list, just a couple of bucks more, comes the Sesh Evo. These earbuds look a lot like the Jib but the design is more refined and the colors - more popping. The battery life has shrunk a bit on the earbuds - it's 5 hours on a charge (compared to 6 on the Jib) but with the charging case you'll get 24 in total. The Sesh Evo now comes with IP55 water and dust protection, 3 EQ settings, and Tile support.

Skullcandy - Sesh Evo

The Sesh Evo are almost half their original price of $49.99. Don't miss out - these are IP55 rated, Bluetooth 5.0, true wireless earbuds with 24 hours battery life
$20 off (40%)
$29 99
$49 99
Buy at BestBuy

Skullcandy Indy Evo


The Skullcandy Evo takes the design of the original Dime and flips it around. You now have long protruding stems, soft rubber bridge to hold the buds in place, and the iconic skull logo, of course. The company has managed to increase the total battery life to 30 hours on a single charge (6 from the buds, and another 24 from the case), and also upgrade the controls. They now include power on/off, volume control, answer/end, next/previous track, and voice assistant.

Skullcandy - Indy Evo

True wireless earbuds with unique design, sweat repellent, with multimedia controls, and up to 30 hours battery life
$69 99
Buy at BestBuy

Skullcandy Push Active


If you're one of the active types and like to take your earbuds for a spin at the gym or at the track, these are for you. The Skullcandy Push Active earbuds are all about sports - they feature hooks to keep them in place during the most rigorous exercises, plus there's voice commands onboard to keep your hands free. But wait, there's more - different EQ modes, IP55 water, sweat and dust resistance, rapid charge technology - these earbuds are one of the best Skullcandy model out there. ANC is the only thing that's missing, but it's reserved for the top model.

Skullcandy - Push Active

Up to 44 Hours Total Battery life. 10 Hours in Bud + 34 Hours in Case with Rapid Charge, IP55 Sweat, Water, and Dust Resistant
$4 off (5%)
$75 99
$79 99
Buy at BestBuy

Skullcandy Indy ANC


And here we are - at the end of our list, which is also the top - go figure! The Skullcandy Indy ANC is the top model of the company, combining all tech into one great product with active noise cancelation. Expectedly, the price is on the higher side but you can find those for a lot cheaper during the various shopping events that pop up through the year. 

Skullcandy - Indy ANC

Indy ANC is the pinnacle of Skullcandy earbuds. This model offers touch controls, Active Noise Canceling, Personal Sound tuning, and wireless charging
$129 99
Buy at BestBuy

Which Skullcandy model to buy?


That's a tough one! It really depends on your budget and your needs. If you want just plain daily drivers to rock around at minimal expense - both of the Dime models will suffice. If you want something more refined - you'll be better off with the Jib. If you're into sports - the Push Active is the right one for you, and if you want it all - there's the Indy ANC. 

All these Skullcandy models are sure to be discounted on Amazon Prime Day, which is just a few days away, too! Watch out for good deals, and get your Skullcandy buds at a great price. Also, be sure to check out our Amazon Prime Day earbuds pick, just in case.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless