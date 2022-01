Falster Gen 6 is Skagen’s first smartwatch powered by Snapdragon Wear 4100+

Stainless steel or nylon case, rotating home button, and two configurable push buttons

Stunning 1.28’’ touchscreen digital display (326 ppi)

Swimproof (up to 3 ATM)

Customizable dials and button functionality

Interchangeable straps and bracelets

Increased performance and lower power consumption with Snapdragon Wear 4100+

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC SE

Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Compass, Altimeter, PPG Heart Rate, SpO2, Off-body IR, Ambient Light

Wear OS by Google

8 GB of storage and 1 GB RAM

USB fast charging with magnetic puck

After introducing the Fossil and Michael Kors Gen 6 smartwatches last fall, Fossil Group announced one of its other brands is launching a similar wearable – Skagen. The Falster Gen 6 will be Skagen’s first smartwatch powered by Snapdragon Wear 4100+ and promises to offer the best combination yet of fashion and technology.Compared with previous Skagen smartwatches, the Falster Gen 6 provides shorter charging time and extended battery life, as the wearable device reaches 80% in only a little more than 30 minutes of charging. Also, the smartwatch comes with Fossil’s Smart Battery Mode that allows for more than one day of battery life (based on usage) or multiple days in Extended Battery Mode.Falster Gen 6 comes with an upgraded heart rate sensor to allow continuous tracking and improved signal accuracy. Additionally, the smartwatch includes the new SpO2 sensor , which tracks an estimate of the wearer’s blood oxygen measurements.Both iOS and Android smartphone users can make and receive tethered calls from Skagen’s smartwatch. The Falster Gen 6 doesn’t come with Google’s new Wear OS 3 , but it’s compatible with the new operating system and an update is scheduled to arrive in 2022, alongside other updates meant to improve the overall user experience.Below is a list of features that you can expect from Skagen’s new Falster Gen 6 smartwatch:The new Skagen Falster Gen 6 will be available online this month for $295. The smartwatch will launch with six styles in a 42mm case size, including silver-tone, rose-gold tone, charcoal, and black case colors.