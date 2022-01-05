Falster Gen 6 is Skagen’s first smartwatch powered by Snapdragon Wear 4100+0
Falster Gen 6 comes with an upgraded heart rate sensor to allow continuous tracking and improved signal accuracy. Additionally, the smartwatch includes the new SpO2 sensor, which tracks an estimate of the wearer’s blood oxygen measurements.
Both iOS and Android smartphone users can make and receive tethered calls from Skagen’s smartwatch. The Falster Gen 6 doesn’t come with Google’s new Wear OS 3, but it’s compatible with the new operating system and an update is scheduled to arrive in 2022, alongside other updates meant to improve the overall user experience.
- Stainless steel or nylon case, rotating home button, and two configurable push buttons
- Stunning 1.28’’ touchscreen digital display (326 ppi)
- Swimproof (up to 3 ATM)
- Customizable dials and button functionality
- Interchangeable straps and bracelets
- Increased performance and lower power consumption with Snapdragon Wear 4100+
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC SE
- Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Compass, Altimeter, PPG Heart Rate, SpO2, Off-body IR, Ambient Light
- Wear OS by Google
- 8 GB of storage and 1 GB RAM
- USB fast charging with magnetic puck
The new Skagen Falster Gen 6 will be available online this month for $295. The smartwatch will launch with six styles in a 42mm case size, including silver-tone, rose-gold tone, charcoal, and black case colors.