ScanWatch now available in the states delivering medical-grade ECG, SpO2 readings

ScanWatch now available in the states delivering medical-grade ECG, SpO2 readings0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Back last month, we told you that Withings had received FDA clearance allowing the company to promote the SpO2 and ECG Electrocardiogram (ECG) monitors on its ScanWatch as delivering medical-grade results. The latter checks the heart for unusual rhythms that could indicate atrial fibrillation (AFib) which can increase the risk of stroke and heart failure.
The Withings ScanWatch is now available in the U.S. (just in time for the holidays) from Withings.com, Amazon, and Best Buy priced at $279 (38mm) and $299 (42mm) sporting a white or black watch face. Getting an ECG or Blood Oxygen reading takes 30 seconds and simply requires the user to cover the watch with part of his hand. An app available for iOS and Android will keep track of the reading, monitor the quality of your sleep every night, and allow you to forward the data to the appropriate doctor.
The ScanWatch will also track activities such as walking, running, swimming, distance, and calories burned. The altimeter tracks the number of floors you've climbed in a single day, and once paired with your iOS or Android phone, you can see notifications from your apps, incoming calls, and more. The battery life is superb and the device will run as long as 30 days between charges.
The device is water-resistant up to 5 ATM and Withings CEO Mathieu Letombe says, "ScanWatch received three CES Innovation Awards when it was announced and we are now thrilled to bring it to the United States following FDA clearance. At Withings our core mission is to create beautiful devices people choose to use and wear every day so the medical and wellness data they provide can make meaningful impacts on their lives."
Withings notes that the ScanWatch was "Developed with cardiologists and sleep experts," and also "has been validated in two clinical studies." It features a stainless-steel case and a durable sapphire glass watch face that combines both analog hands as well as a large digital display." You can also set the watch to monitor oxygen saturation, heart rate, breathing frequency and movement all night long with the Respiratory Scan feature.