Six accessories I would buy with my exclusive PhoneArena Galaxy S25 Edge pre-order credit

Starting May 12 through May 30, you can pre-order the ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Edge. The handset boasts exceptional water and dust resistance, a top-shelf camera, and titanium frame. Pre-order today for up to $630 off with eligible trade-ins and free storage upgrade ($120 extra discount). Early buyers will receive a PhoneArena-exclusive $50 Samsung credit.

Top six accessories I would buy with my $50 Samsung credit





Galaxy S25 Edge Kindsuit Case









The first accessory on my list is the Galaxy S25 Edge Kindsuit Case. I put it first because I'd definitely want to keep my Galaxy S25 Edge in pristine condition, which means I'd have to invest in a case anyway. The Kindsuit case has a leather-like look, which I find quite sophisticated and stylish. Its downside, though, is that its price tag of $69.99 is a bit over budget. But you know what they say—elegance is priceless!





2. Galaxy S25 Edge Silicone Case









Moving on to the second accessory: the Galaxy S25 Edge Silicone Case. Although I like the look of the Kindsuit, I'd probably go for the silicone one if I wanted to stay within budget. With a price tag of $39.99, it would have cozily fit into my $50 Samsung credit, so I would've practically scored a free case to keep my investment protected.









3. 45W 20,000 mAh Battery Pack









The third one is Samsung's 20,000 mAh Battery Pack. Yes, I know it's about five bucks over budget; however, it offers up to 45W charging and can power three devices at once. So, while protecting my phone is important to me, I would've gone for the power bank if, for instance, I traveled a lot and didn’t want to run out of battery while exploring the streets of a city in another country. Or if I just needed a portable charger to keep my laptop and phone powered while writing for PhoneArena at my favorite café.



4. 3-in-1 Wireless Charger









Galaxy S25 Edge , slashing $74.99 off the price. The best part is that you can apply the $50 credit as well, bringing the cost down to just $25. And for a device that can wirelessly charge your At number four, I decided to include Samsung's 3-in-1 Wireless Charger. At its usual price of $149.99, it didn't stand a chance of making it onto my shortlist. But Samsung is offering it for only $75 when you pre-order a, slashing $74.99 off the price. The best part is that you can apply the $50 credit as well, bringing the cost down to just $25. And for a device that can wirelessly charge your Galaxy phone , Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Buds, $25 is an irresistible deal.





5. 4 Pack Galaxy SmartTag 2









Number five on my list is Samsung's 4-pack of Galaxy SmartTag 2s. This one is also over budget, retailing for about $100 — or $50 with the exclusive credit. However, it brings something extremely important to me—peace of mind, knowing I’ll never lose my items, or at least four of them. I can attach one to my house keys, another to my car keys, a third to my favorite backpack, and the fourth I’d just leave in my car’s glove box, so I won’t waste time searching for my precious vehicle the next time I forget where I parked it.





6. Galaxy Buds 3









Galaxy S25 Edge . On top of that, you can apply the $50 Samsung credit as well, bringing the price down to just $89.99. That’s a steal, considering everything these earbuds bring to the table. So, if I were also in the market for new earbuds, I'd definitely pick these up. At number six, I decided to include the Galaxy Buds 3 . Now, the main reason these puppies landed in this spot is their price—they’re well beyond my $50 budget. However, Samsung is slashing $40 off their cost with the pre-order of the. On top of that, you can apply the $50 Samsung credit as well, bringing the price down to just $89.99. That’s a steal, considering everything these earbuds bring to the table. So, if I were also in the market for new earbuds, I'd definitely pick these up.





Conclusion





There you have it — my list of the top six accessories I would buy with my exclusive PhoneArena $50 Samsung credit if I were pre-ordering the Galaxy S25 Edge . If you're thinking about getting the Galaxy S25 Edge yourself, don't hesitate — tap the pre-order button in the product box at the beginning of the article and save big with Samsung and PhoneArena today!