Six accessories I would buy with my exclusive PhoneArena Galaxy S25 Edge pre-order credit

PhoneArena readers can save $50 on eligible accessories when they pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge. Check out the six accessories I would buy with my credit

A Galaxy S25 Edge dummy unit on a white table.
The wait is over, and the Galaxy S25 Edge is finally available for pre-order. Samsung always offers generous pre-order deals for its new phones, and this launch is no exception.

On top of a free storage upgrade and up to a whopping $630 off as a trade-in discount, PhoneArena readers who pre-order a Galaxy S25 Edge via our link can enjoy an additional $50 in Samsung credit.

Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge for up to $750 off

$469 99
$1219 99
$750 off (61%)
Starting May 12 through May 30, you can pre-order the ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Edge. The handset boasts exceptional water and dust resistance, a top-shelf camera, and titanium frame. Pre-order today for up to $630 off with eligible trade-ins and free storage upgrade ($120 extra discount). Early buyers will receive a PhoneArena-exclusive $50 Samsung credit.
Pre-order at Samsung

So, if a PhoneArena reader—like yours truly—pre-orders a Galaxy S25 Edge, they'll basically have $50 to splurge on accessories for their fancy new smartphone right before checkout. And that got me thinking about what accessories I would buy with my $50 Samsung credit if I were pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 Edge.

Now, it's worth noting that Samsung really spoils you with options here, as there are a total of 15 add-ons—at the time of writing—to choose from, including earbuds, tablets, and even a fancy gaming monitor. And if I had an infinite budget, I probably would've bought every single one of them—yes, even the expensive monitor—but I decided to narrow it down to just six add-ons.

So, here's my list of the top six accessories I would buy with my exclusive PhoneArena $50 Samsung credit if I were pre-ordering the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Top six accessories I would buy with my $50 Samsung credit


  1. Galaxy S25 Edge Kindsuit Case



The first accessory on my list is the Galaxy S25 Edge Kindsuit Case. I put it first because I'd definitely want to keep my Galaxy S25 Edge in pristine condition, which means I'd have to invest in a case anyway. The Kindsuit case has a leather-like look, which I find quite sophisticated and stylish. Its downside, though, is that its price tag of $69.99 is a bit over budget. But you know what they say—elegance is priceless!

2. Galaxy S25 Edge Silicone Case



Moving on to the second accessory: the Galaxy S25 Edge Silicone Case. Although I like the look of the Kindsuit, I'd probably go for the silicone one if I wanted to stay within budget. With a price tag of $39.99, it would have cozily fit into my $50 Samsung credit, so I would've practically scored a free case to keep my investment protected.


3. 45W 20,000 mAh Battery Pack



The third one is Samsung's 20,000 mAh Battery Pack. Yes, I know it's about five bucks over budget; however, it offers up to 45W charging and can power three devices at once. So, while protecting my phone is important to me, I would've gone for the power bank if, for instance, I traveled a lot and didn’t want to run out of battery while exploring the streets of a city in another country. Or if I just needed a portable charger to keep my laptop and phone powered while writing for PhoneArena at my favorite café.

4. 3-in-1 Wireless Charger



At number four, I decided to include Samsung's 3-in-1 Wireless Charger. At its usual price of $149.99, it didn't stand a chance of making it onto my shortlist. But Samsung is offering it for only $75 when you pre-order a Galaxy S25 Edge, slashing $74.99 off the price. The best part is that you can apply the $50 credit as well, bringing the cost down to just $25. And for a device that can wirelessly charge your Galaxy phone, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Buds, $25 is an irresistible deal.

5. 4 Pack Galaxy SmartTag 2 



Number five on my list is Samsung's 4-pack of Galaxy SmartTag 2s. This one is also over budget, retailing for about $100 — or $50 with the exclusive credit. However, it brings something extremely important to me—peace of mind, knowing I’ll never lose my items, or at least four of them. I can attach one to my house keys, another to my car keys, a third to my favorite backpack, and the fourth I’d just leave in my car’s glove box, so I won’t waste time searching for my precious vehicle the next time I forget where I parked it.

6. Galaxy Buds 3


Galaxy Buds 3 earbuds

At number six, I decided to include the Galaxy Buds 3. Now, the main reason these puppies landed in this spot is their price—they’re well beyond my $50 budget. However, Samsung is slashing $40 off their cost with the pre-order of the Galaxy S25 Edge. On top of that, you can apply the $50 Samsung credit as well, bringing the price down to just $89.99. That’s a steal, considering everything these earbuds bring to the table. So, if I were also in the market for new earbuds, I'd definitely pick these up.

Conclusion


There you have it — my list of the top six accessories I would buy with my exclusive PhoneArena $50 Samsung credit if I were pre-ordering the Galaxy S25 Edge. If you're thinking about getting the Galaxy S25 Edge yourself, don't hesitate — tap the pre-order button in the product box at the beginning of the article and save big with Samsung and PhoneArena today!

Get the Galaxy S25 Ultra for up to $630 off

$669 99
$1299 99
$630 off (48%)
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is available at pretty awesome discounts at the Samsung Store. You can trade in an eligible device and save up to $630 off, or buy it for $230 off with Samsung Instant Savings.
Buy at Samsung

