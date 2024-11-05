Latest beta update reveals how Siri's ChatGPT integration allows use of advanced AI capabilties

iOS 18 .2 beta, ChatGPT is integrated into Siri helping the digital assistant answer questions that are beyond Siri's pay grade. Those of us running the iOS 18 .2 beta on our Apple Intelligence -supporting iPhone have been able to get an advanced look at the future of Siri. The oft-criticized virtual digital assistant lost her way after being introduced with great fanfare alongside the release of the iPhone 4s in 2011. With the.2 beta, ChatGPT is integrated into Siri helping the digital assistant answer questions that are beyond Siri's pay grade.





If you ask Siri a question such as "Is the A18 Pro application processor the best smartphone chip ever made?" Siri will ask if you want ChatGPT to answer the question. The response I received was a knowledgeable reply that mentioned the tendency of Apple's A-series APs to tally high single-core benchmark results while pointing out that rival chipsets, like the Snapdragon 8 Elite, are competitive in graphics and multi-core tasks.





Here's the thing. If you have updated to iOS 18 .2 beta 2 on your compatible iPhone, go to Settings > Apple Intelligence & Siri and go to the Advanced Capabilities section, you'll see a new line titled Daily Limit. This will allow you to know whether you have gone past your daily usage limit of the more capable ChatGPT Plus with Siri integration. ChatGPT Plus offers more advanced AI capabilities through Siri. Apple notes that as long as the Daily Limit setting shows that you are under the limit, Siri's integrations with ChatGPT will use the latter's advanced features.









Once you are over the limit, queries to Siri that go through ChatGPT will use the basic version of the AI feature. Of course, you can avoid that by upgrading to ChatGPT Plus which you can subscribe to directly from the Apple Intelligence & Siri settings page by going to Settings > Apple Intelligence & Siri and under the Extensions heading taping on ChatGPT. That takes you to the CharGPT Extension page. There, you can upgrade to ChatGPT Plus for $19.99 per month.



With ChatGPT Plus, you get 5 times more messages on GPT-4o as well as access to more advanced models including those with the ability to solve complicated math problems. The plan includes higher limits for photos, file uploads and web browsing. ChatGPT Plus also includes more natural real-time conversations with Chat GPT's advanced voice mode.









