This telco serves 5G slices for all customers. Your turn, T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T!

– Ng Tian Chong, Chief Executive Officer, Singtel Singapore, press release May 2025

Way over there in sunny Singapore, phone users have a great advantage: if they're on Singtel, they can now enjoy 5G+ and the miraculoustechnology.Network slicing is something we've talked about every now and then here at PhoneArena. For example, T-Mobile has been proactive in deploying 5G standalone architecture, which is essential for network slicing.has launched network slicing services for specific enterprise and public safety applications , like its T-Priority first responders program. Verizon also offers 5G slicing for first responders, called the Frontline Network Slice . For consumers, there's something called Enhanced Video Calling that is powered by network slicing, but it's available for iPhoneusers.Now, Singtel has announced that it has introduced 5G+, the next stage in its mobile network development. This rollout includes a wider implementation of network slicing, which allows different users and services to experience more consistent and efficient connectivity – even in crowded or high-demand areas, and even when roaming.To better understand network slicing, let's imagine a highway. All vehicles – cars, trucks, emergency vehicles – use the same road space, but that leads to traffic jams during peak hours. With network slicing, the road is divided into dedicated lanes: one for ambulances, another for trucks, and others for regular cars. Thus, each lane serves a specific purpose, ensuring that priority traffic like emergency services never gets stuck.Similarly, network slicing creates dedicated "lanes" in the 5G network for different types of users or applications, adapting in real time to deliver better speed, reliability, and performance.This feature has typically been reserved for businesses or special use cases, such as live events or critical operations. Singtel is now making it available to regular consumers, expanding its use beyond enterprise settings.Singtel has deployed network slicing at major events such as the F1 Grand Prix Singapore, National Day Parade and international concert tours, the company states.Earlier this year, Singtel activated the 700MHz spectrum for all its 5G users, which helps improve coverage in challenging environments like high-rise buildings, basements, and more remote areas. Users across Singapore can benefit from this enhancement without paying extra.As part of the upgrade, existing customers on selected plans were automatically shifted to 5G+ Priority. This means they now experience faster speeds, lower latency, and more stable connections, especially in crowded areas. Additional security features have also been introduced, offering round-the-clock protection against online threats, including when users are overseas.Looking ahead, 5G+ serves as a stepping stone toward 5G-Advanced and eventually 6G. Think of 5G-Advanced as an upgraded version of 5G – it's the same foundation but with smarter, faster, and more energy-efficient features. It will better support technologies like smart vehicles and factory automation. Beyond that, 6G, expected in the 2030s, will likely offer near-instant data delivery and even deeper integration of digital and physical worlds through things like augmented reality and AI-driven networks.Singtel says this is the world's first country-wide deployment of network slicing for consumers. What's up,