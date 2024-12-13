Verizon launches better video calling feature for iPhone users

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Verizon is ending the year with a big surprise for iPhone users. A new feature called Enhanced Video Calling powered by network slicing is now available on iPhone for all Verizon users.

This feature allows the carrier’s network to adapt and manage data from video apps like Facetime, WhatsApp and Zoom to provide an even better experience for iPhone users.

The technology behind Enhanced Video Calling, network slicing, uses a virtualized network infrastructure to dynamically match network performance characteristics to specific app requirements, while optimizing the network performance to support all services.

With Enhanced Video Calling, iPhone users are getting multiple benefits, including clear video calls even in times of congestion, as well as low latency, high quality video conferencing.

At Verizon, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of connectivity to empower our customers to thrive in today's digital world. Using the 5G advanced network features to power Enhanced Video Calling allows us to offer seamless mobile video calling experiences for our customers, even in congested areas,” said Srini Kalapala, Senior Vice President of Technology and Product Development.

According to Verizon, the new Enhanced Video Calling feature is available in select 5G Ultra Wideband coverage areas at no additional cost with the Unlimited Ultimate plan or Business Unlimited Pro 5G Plan.

Keep in mind that in order to benefit from the feature, you’ll need an iPhone 14 or newer device running iOS 18.2 or higher.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

