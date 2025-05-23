Signal just locked Microsoft out of your laptop chats

Image Credit - Andrey Matveev on Unsplash

Windows Recall is basically a feature that takes snapshots of what is seen on your screen every few seconds. AI analyses those images and allows you to search for content you've worked on previously.







-From the Signal blog post, May 2025



There are some trade-offs, unfortunately. The screen security feature may interfere with software for accessibility, for example. Such software includes screen readers or magnification tools. The feature works locally on the device, so it doesn't prevent screenshots from being taken on some of your other devices. The Signal screen security feature can be disabled from Signal Settings, then Privacy, then Screen security.





