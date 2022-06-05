Shockingly similar iPhone 14 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro designs not a coincidence: Is Google copying Apple?

stretched

Why the iPhone 14 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro designs are much more important than you thought





For starters, you might be wondering why we're discussing this tiny detail, concerning the iPhone 14 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro's design at all, which is why I'll start by explaining why there's much more to it than you thought...

The rear camera bump design has turned into a second logo for Apple and Google





Literally and figuratively.









The camera bump design on iPhone 14 Pro has a functional purpose; Pixel 7 Pro fixes Google's previously-wrong camera order



And if you ever thought the camera bump on every phone was just for the sake of aesthetics, think twice!



For starters, if the camera bump is designed symmetrically, this will keep your phone flat when placed on a table. A small detail, but I can name a couple of people from our team who find wobbly phones rather annoying. My Pixel 6 Pro happens to be the best phone for those who do. Humble brag.



And if you ever thought the camera bump on every phone was just for the sake of aesthetics, think twice!

For starters, if the camera bump is designed symmetrically, this will keep your phone flat when placed on a table. A small detail, but I can name a couple of people from our team who find wobbly phones rather annoying. My Pixel 6 Pro happens to be the best phone for those who do. Humble brag.





That's right! I've written about that in the past, but one of the reasons iPhones have smoother zoom than most other phones on the market is because the triangular camera design puts all three lenses on the Pro iPhones within the same physical distance from each other. Hence, when switching from the ultra-wide to the wide and zoom cameras, you get virtually the same shift in your field of view, which is unavoidable anyway.



Ask Google! For some reason, the search engine giant decided that it's a good idea to place the wide lens of the Pixel 6 Pro on the far left of the camera bar. The ultra-wide-angle camera sits in the middle, and then we have the 4x periscope zoom lens on the far right. This results in abrupt jumps in FoV when switching between lenses.



How do we know this was a mistake? Well, I wrote a piece on it (not a humble brag), and Google has now addressed it! You better believe it!





The Pixel 7 Pro has its three cameras positioned in the correct order: ultra-wide - wide - zoom. The wide camera is your default camera, and it constantly swtiches back and forth between the other two - left and right, so it makes sense for it to sit in the middle. It's the ideal scenario if you have a bar and not a triangle for your camera design.



Kudos, Google! I take half the credit for writing the piece that called it out. Sundar… I take PayPal.



iPhone 14 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro design: Did Google copy Apple or did Apple copy Google?



And we come to the question that some Google and Apple fanatics raised on Twitter and… OK, mostly Twitter. Did Google copy Apple's i-shaped double punch-hole or did Apple copy Google's i-shaped camera bar? Or is it all a coincidence?



For starters, as far as the iPhone 14 Pro series is concerned, the punch-hole design rumor dates back as far as the summer of 2021, when reliable leakster ShrimpApplePro showed off a Huawei Mate 40 Pro display backplate (which has a similarly large cutout for its Face ID sensors and selfie shooter), and said that this design was coming to iPhone 14. For the record, yes, all of that took place well before the iPhone 13 was announced.



Furthermore, we saw countless leaked renders of the iPhone 14 Pro way before Google officially announced the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. So, that sort of debunks the theory that Apple copied the Pixel 7 Pro's camera bar design just because Google's phones were officially announced before the iPhone 14 Pro.



So, that means Google copied Apple?

Not really. While it's certainly possible that Google's Pixel 7 Pro was designed later than the iPhone 14 Pro, we don't know this for a fact .

And also, what tangible value is there to the i-shaped camera cutout on the back of the Pixel 7 Pro? None. Sure, it looks nice, but the key part here is that it looks just different enough from the camera bar of the Pixel 6 Pro to make owners of Google's 2021 flagship want to upgrade. It's basically what Samsung did with the Galaxy S21 Ultra - S22 Ultra camera designs. The hardware is mostly the same, but it looks different.



In the end, I think both designs will achieve exactly what they were meant to achieve. Apple continues its legacy of "bizarre" but super-recognizable iPhones by replacing the notch with an i-shaped cutout (some think the "i" is for “iPhone”). And Google continues building its newly-found design language and brand identity (some will say the "i" in the camera bar is for "Pixel").



As I've always said, functional design is far more more important than aesthetics, and I'm glad to report that Apple's weird cutout will still be housing the same advanced Face ID tech and a brand new selfie camera with autofocus and a bigger sensor for better image quality in low light.



On the other hand, Google's camera visor doesn't just continue the trend of badass-looking Google phones, but it also prevents the Pixel from wobbling when placed on a flat surface and now has the cameras in the correct order, which must be a tangible functional improvement.



