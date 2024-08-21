Swiss researchers say Android and iOS users are vulnerable to attacks on their personal data

Switzerland's École Polytechnique Fédérale De Lausanne (aka the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology located in Lausanne) has some scary news for Android and iOS users . The University and public research institute has discovered 34 flaws in Android with exactly half of them listed as "critical." The researchers discovered the vulnerabilities by using random inputs of code to find the flaws.





The potential damage is serious as attackers could steal your credit card information, fingerprint and facial recognition data, and more. While the researchers studied Android handsets because the platform is open, after examining more than 35,000 apps the institute came to the conclusion that iPhone users are just as vulnerable.









Michael Covington, vice president of portfolio strategy for mobile device management company Jamf, agrees that both iOS and Android platforms are now being targeted by bad actors looking to find vulnerabilities in the software and then exploit these flaws.







Janf's Covington says that both iOS and Android users need to have a mobile security strategy that includes "several layers" of protection. That goes for business users, too. Covington says that 40% of mobile device users are using a wireless product with known-vulnerabilities. He calls this "low-hanging fruit" that security teams need to focus on before there's a data breach.







"Building upon that base, it is imperative that mobile security also includes defensive capabilities to stop common attacks like malicious apps that circumvent app store protections, and phishing attacks that trick users into parting with sensitive credentials and data," Covington adds.





We'd like to add some of the following common sense defensive moves you can make:

Make sure your device has the latest update installed.

Don't click on links found inside text messages and emails even if you think you know the person or company who sent it.

Don't call phone numbers listed in emails and texts from known and unknown senders.



Don't lend your phone to anyone even the other person claims its an emergency.



Before installing an app from an unknown developer, check the comments section for red flags.

Watch for tell-tale signs such as overheating and rapid battery draining which could signal that your device has been infected with malware.