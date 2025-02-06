Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!
Last chance to order the Galaxy S25 and get free credit!
Don't miss out on getting Sennheiser's flagship Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds at a lovely discount

A woman waring a pair of Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds
The premium Sonos Ace headphones may be an absolute bargain with Amazon's current $100 discount, but if you're looking for a pair of high-end earbuds, feel free to score Sennheiser's flagship Momentum True Wireless 4 while they are still on sale on Amazon.

Yep, fellow deal hunter! You can currently score these top-tier earbuds for much less than usual. The retailer is selling them at a 27% discount, allowing you to save around $80 and nab a pair for south of $220.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4: Save $80!

$80 off (27%)
The premium Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds are on sale for $80 off their price and can be yours for just under $220. The earbuds offer top-quality sound, high-end ANC, and up to 30 hours of listening time. Don't hesitate and save while the offer lasts!
Buy at Amazon


As true top-of-the-line Sennheiser earphones, these puppies offer crystal-clear sound with a punchy bass. What's more, their Sennheiser Smart Control companion app boasts a five-band EQ, allowing you to adjust the sound to fit your taste.

In addition to their impressive audio quality, these earbuds feature top-tier ANC. It does a great job blocking low-frequency sounds, like the hum of an airplane, making the earbuds a solid pick for frequent flyers. However, it struggles a bit with higher-pitched noises. So, while the ANC is good, it doesn't quite stack up to the performance of high-end earphones like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra.

On the bright side, these earbuds offer great battery life, giving you up to 30 hours of listening time with the case. They also support fast charging, with a quick 8-minute top-up providing up to an hour of playtime.

With their amazing sound, effective ANC, and great battery life, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 bring a lot to the table. And when you add Amazon's sweet $70 discount, these earbuds become a top choice for anyone looking to upgrade their listening experience. So, tap the offer button in this article and score a pair at a lower price today!
