Amazon has the 'superior' Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 buds on sale at a record low price

Deals
It's not easy to find popular tech products at all-time high discounts one month after events like Amazon Prime Day and Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale and several months before actual Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal festivals, but if you're in the market for a premium pair of true wireless earbuds with top-notch active noise cancellation, boy, oh boy, we have some great news for you today.

Normally priced at an arguably excessive $279.95, the aptly named Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 are cheaper than ever right now after a massive $130 Amazon markdown in a single black color option.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Earbuds

Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Superior Sound Powered by TrueResponse Transducer and aptX Adaptive Technology, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 7 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 28 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case
$130 off (46%)
Buy at Amazon

Released more than a year ago, these bad boys have obviously been discounted a number of times before by the same retailer and others like it, most recently scoring a similarly deep $117 price cut. But every extra buck saved can make a difference, especially when there are so many amazing options from so many trusted brands at similar prices in the hugely crowded and incredibly competitive wireless earbuds market.

At their new record low price, the Momentum True Wireless 3 are able to undercut the likes of Apple's AirPods Pro 2 and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro right now while still costing a little more than Google's Pixel Buds Pro, for instance.

Sennheiser claims its true wireless flagship offers "superior" audio quality compared to all of the competition, which... might not be entirely and objectively true if you run all the necessary tests and try all of the high-end possibilities out there, from the aforementioned Apple and Samsung products to Sony's WF-1000XM5.

But we're fairly certain you'll be more than satisfied with both the sound and noise cancelling skills of the deeply discounted Momentum True Wireless 3 if you actually decide to buy them, as well as their exceptional battery life, "optimal" comfort, decent IPX4 water resistance, and multipoint connectivity. The value equation looks pretty amazing on paper, and the odds of seeing a better deal anytime soon are slim to none, so you might as well go ahead and pull the trigger while you can.

