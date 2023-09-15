The high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are now 36% OFF on Amazon

Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!

As we reported, Amazon has an incredible deal on the Sennheiser Momentum 4 at the moment, offering these nice headphones with an incredible $122 discount. So, if you are in the market for a new pair of amazing headphones, you should definitely check that deal out and purchase a pair of Sennheiser Momentum 4 at a discounted price while you can.

However, there are people out there who don't like wearing headphones and prefer getting a pair of good-sounding earbuds instead. Well, if you are such a person, then you will be pleased to learn that Amazon is also offering Sennheiser's high-end MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 Earbuds for 36% OFF their price, which means you have the opportunity to grab a pair of these incredible earbuds with a sweet $100 discount if you act fast and take advantage of this deal.

Being a high-end Sennheiser product, the MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 pack amazing sound. Also, Sennheiser's Smart Control app features its own EQ functionality, so you will be able to tailor the sound of your MOMENTUM entirely to your liking in case you don't like their default sound profile.

Additionally, the earbuds offer excellent passive noise and active noise isolation (ANC), so you will be able to shut yourself off from the world while listening to your favorite songs.

Of course, an awesome pair of earbuds must also have good battery life. This is why we are happy to report that they offer up to 7 hours of listening time on their own and up to 28 hours with the case. The earbuds also have an IPX4 water resistance rating, which means they can withstand splashes of water. So they are good for the gym as well.

As we said, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 are just incredible, and the fact that they can now be yours for less should be an even bigger incentive to grab a pair of these at a discounted price while you can.

