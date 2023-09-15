The high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are now 36% OFF on Amazon

Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3: Now $100 OFF on Amazon! Get a pair of Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 from Amazon and save $100. The earbuds have a nice sound, good ANC, and are a real bargain. $100 off (36%) Buy at Amazon

Being a high-end Sennheiser product, the MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 pack amazing sound. Also, Sennheiser's Smart Control app features its own EQ functionality, so you will be able to tailor the sound of your MOMENTUM entirely to your liking in case you don't like their default sound profile.Additionally, the earbuds offer excellent passive noise and active noise isolation (ANC), so you will be able to shut yourself off from the world while listening to your favorite songs.Of course, an awesome pair of earbuds must also have good battery life. This is why we are happy to report that they offer up to 7 hours of listening time on their own and up to 28 hours with the case. The earbuds also have an IPX4 water resistance rating, which means they can withstand splashes of water. So they are good for the gym as well.As we said, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 are just incredible, and the fact that they can now be yours for less should be an even bigger incentive to grab a pair of these at a discounted price while you can.