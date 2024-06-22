At a whopping 52% off, the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 earbuds become the top choice for your wallet
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Getting a pair of top-tier earbuds at an incredible 52% discount is a deal you do not want to miss out on. That's why you should hurry up and take advantage of this offer now while you can, as it allows you to get the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 in White at exactly 52% off on Amazon.
Thanks to that hefty price cut, you can get a pair for less than $135 and score $145 in savings. The Graphite and Black color options are also on sale right now but at a lower $132 (47%) discount. So, you'll score incredible savings regardless of which color you go for. That being said, these discounts won't stay available forever. That's why you may want to act as fast as possible and snag a pair through this deal now!
Moreover, these fellas come with top-tier ANC, allowing you to listen to your songs without distractions from the outside world. The 2022-released earbuds are even good for the gym. They pack an IPX4 water-resistance rating, allowing them to withstand splashes of water from any direction.
Don't worry; these fellas have solid battery life as well. On their own, they offer up to 7 hours of listening time. Add the case and their total playtime goes up to 28 hours
The Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 easily rank among the best earbuds on the market with their great sound, awesome ANC, and nice battery life. Furthermore, they can now be yours at a bonkers 52% discount, making this a steal of a deal. So, don't dilly-dally! Get a pair at a heavily discounted price now!
