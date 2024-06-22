Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

At a whopping 52% off, the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 earbuds become the top choice for your wallet

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
At a whopping 52% off, the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 earbuds become the top choice for your wall
Getting a pair of top-tier earbuds at an incredible 52% discount is a deal you do not want to miss out on. That's why you should hurry up and take advantage of this offer now while you can, as it allows you to get the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 in White at exactly 52% off on Amazon.

Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 in White: Save $145 on Amazon!

Grab a pair of Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 earbuds on Amazon and save $145. The earbuds deliver awesome sound and come with top-tier ANC, allowing you to silence the whole world. Furthermore, they deliver up to 28 hours of listening time with their case. Act fast and score a pair for 52% off now!
$145 off (52%)
Buy at Amazon


Thanks to that hefty price cut, you can get a pair for less than $135 and score $145 in savings. The Graphite and Black color options are also on sale right now but at a lower $132 (47%) discount. So, you'll score incredible savings regardless of which color you go for. That being said, these discounts won't stay available forever. That's why you may want to act as fast as possible and snag a pair through this deal now!

Being Sennheiser's ex-flagship wireless earbuds, the MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 sound incredible. But even if you find their default sound profile not to be your cup of tea, you can tailor them to your taste through the EQ in their companion Sennheiser Smart Control app.

Moreover, these fellas come with top-tier ANC, allowing you to listen to your songs without distractions from the outside world. The 2022-released earbuds are even good for the gym. They pack an IPX4 water-resistance rating, allowing them to withstand splashes of water from any direction.

Don't worry; these fellas have solid battery life as well. On their own, they offer up to 7 hours of listening time. Add the case and their total playtime goes up to 28 hours

The Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 easily rank among the best earbuds on the market with their great sound, awesome ANC, and nice battery life. Furthermore, they can now be yours at a bonkers 52% discount, making this a steal of a deal. So, don't dilly-dally! Get a pair at a heavily discounted price now!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family
Leaked images reveal revised Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 design and a couple of key features
Leaked images reveal revised Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 design and a couple of key features
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?

Latest News

Weekly deals roundup: Motorola Razr (2023), OnePlus 12R, Pixel 8 Pro, and more hot offers await
Weekly deals roundup: Motorola Razr (2023), OnePlus 12R, Pixel 8 Pro, and more hot offers await
TIDAL will no longer support MQA and 360 Reality Audio formats
TIDAL will no longer support MQA and 360 Reality Audio formats
Pixel Watch owners report unexpected battery drain after June update
Pixel Watch owners report unexpected battery drain after June update
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 new leaked images show a stylish redesign
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 new leaked images show a stylish redesign
Motorola Razr (2023), the cheapest flip phone, is still $250 off at Amazon
Motorola Razr (2023), the cheapest flip phone, is still $250 off at Amazon
The Fire HD 10 (2021) costs only $69.99 and offers entertainment on the cheap, but not for long
The Fire HD 10 (2021) costs only $69.99 and offers entertainment on the cheap, but not for long
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless