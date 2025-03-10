GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

It's not too late to score big savings on the flagship Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A woman wearing Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones.
A few weeks ago, we shared that the top-of-the-line Sennheiser Momentum 4 in white were discounted by a whopping $140, outshining all other premium headphones. Don't feel bad if you've missed our initial deal post, though, as it's not too late to score these incredible cans at a cheaper price.

They are still discounted on Amazon and available at a huge 34% discount. While the discount is slightly lower than the 37% price cut from a few weeks ago, it still saves you about $131. This means you can currently get your hands on a pair for just under $250—not too shabby, considering they usually go for around $380.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 White: Save $131!

$131 off (34%)
The high-end Sennheiser Momentum 4 in White are currently $131 off on Amazon, bringing the price down to just under $250. These headphones provide exceptional audio quality, effective noise cancellation, and an impressive battery life of up to 60 hours. Act fast and take advantage of this deal while you can!
Buy at Amazon


While the discount is offered by a third-party seller, Amazon handles the shipping. Plus, you'll still have 30 days to ask for a refund. Also, the merchant has a 100% positive rating, so we believe there is nothing to worry about—except missing out on this incredible offer. After all, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 rank among the best headphones on the market and are worth every penny spent.

As a proper Sennheiser audio product, these puppies boast a premium design, feel great, and sound incredible. You can also tailor their audio to your taste via the EQ in their Smart Control companion app.

Additionally, they come with superb active noise cancellation and have phenomenal battery life. With ANC on, these fellas can deliver up to a whopping 56 hours of listening time on a single charge. Without ANC, you should get up to 60 hours of playtime. These are quite impressive numbers, and it's hard to find headphones that can match or beat this battery performance.

In conclusion, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are an absolute steal with their top-quality sound, great ANC, mesmerizing battery life, and $131 more affordable price. They are perfect for anyone wanting to enhance their listening experience at a more reasonable price. So, don't wait and score a pair for less today!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Google takes the battle to scammers with a new groundbreaking feature for Android and Pixel phones
Google takes the battle to scammers with a new groundbreaking feature for Android and Pixel phones
T-Mobile is nuking some devices and there's only one way to salvage the situation
T-Mobile is nuking some devices and there's only one way to salvage the situation
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices
T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers

Latest News

At a whopping $150 off, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ continues to be a top choice for bargain hunters
At a whopping $150 off, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ continues to be a top choice for bargain hunters
The 13-inch iPad Air M2 refuses to fade into obscurity and is now selling at a tempting discount
The 13-inch iPad Air M2 refuses to fade into obscurity and is now selling at a tempting discount
If your cellphone received a robocall meant for someone else, you could be entitled to $1,500 per incident
If your cellphone received a robocall meant for someone else, you could be entitled to $1,500 per incident
T-Mobile customers need to learn the basics of insurance says representative
T-Mobile customers need to learn the basics of insurance says representative
This is what your iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max will probably look like
This is what your iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max will probably look like
Set up ChatGPT and Gemini to open quickly on your iPhone so you can get your queries answered
Set up ChatGPT and Gemini to open quickly on your iPhone so you can get your queries answered
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless