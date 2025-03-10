It's not too late to score big savings on the flagship Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
A few weeks ago, we shared that the top-of-the-line Sennheiser Momentum 4 in white were discounted by a whopping $140, outshining all other premium headphones. Don't feel bad if you've missed our initial deal post, though, as it's not too late to score these incredible cans at a cheaper price.
They are still discounted on Amazon and available at a huge 34% discount. While the discount is slightly lower than the 37% price cut from a few weeks ago, it still saves you about $131. This means you can currently get your hands on a pair for just under $250—not too shabby, considering they usually go for around $380.
While the discount is offered by a third-party seller, Amazon handles the shipping. Plus, you'll still have 30 days to ask for a refund. Also, the merchant has a 100% positive rating, so we believe there is nothing to worry about—except missing out on this incredible offer. After all, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 rank among the best headphones on the market and are worth every penny spent.
As a proper Sennheiser audio product, these puppies boast a premium design, feel great, and sound incredible. You can also tailor their audio to your taste via the EQ in their Smart Control companion app.
In conclusion, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are an absolute steal with their top-quality sound, great ANC, mesmerizing battery life, and $131 more affordable price. They are perfect for anyone wanting to enhance their listening experience at a more reasonable price. So, don't wait and score a pair for less today!
They are still discounted on Amazon and available at a huge 34% discount. While the discount is slightly lower than the 37% price cut from a few weeks ago, it still saves you about $131. This means you can currently get your hands on a pair for just under $250—not too shabby, considering they usually go for around $380.
While the discount is offered by a third-party seller, Amazon handles the shipping. Plus, you'll still have 30 days to ask for a refund. Also, the merchant has a 100% positive rating, so we believe there is nothing to worry about—except missing out on this incredible offer. After all, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 rank among the best headphones on the market and are worth every penny spent.
As a proper Sennheiser audio product, these puppies boast a premium design, feel great, and sound incredible. You can also tailor their audio to your taste via the EQ in their Smart Control companion app.
Additionally, they come with superb active noise cancellation and have phenomenal battery life. With ANC on, these fellas can deliver up to a whopping 56 hours of listening time on a single charge. Without ANC, you should get up to 60 hours of playtime. These are quite impressive numbers, and it's hard to find headphones that can match or beat this battery performance.
In conclusion, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are an absolute steal with their top-quality sound, great ANC, mesmerizing battery life, and $131 more affordable price. They are perfect for anyone wanting to enhance their listening experience at a more reasonable price. So, don't wait and score a pair for less today!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: