At this insane discount, the flagship Sennheiser Momentum 4 dust all other premium headphones

Ready to upgrade your audio game? Right now, Amazon has an unmissable deal on Sennheiser's flagship Momentum 4 headphones, letting you snag a pair in white at a massive 37% discount.

That means you can grab these high-end wireless cans for just under $241, saving about $140. Since these fellas usually go for around $380, this is a deal you don't want to pass up! Just be sure to act fast—there's no clear end date for this promo, and we can't say how long it will last. You wouldn’t want to let it slip away just because you dilly-dallied!

Sennheiser Momentum 4 White: Save $140 on Amazon!

$140 off (37%)
The premium Sennheiser Momentum 4 in White are discounted by $140 on Amazon right now. This allows you to score a pair for just under $241. The headphones deliver premium sound, have effective ANC, and offer up to a whopping 60 hours of listening time. Don't miss out—score a pair for less now!
Buy at Amazon


Ranked among the best headphones on the market, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are worth every penny. They deliver top-quality sound and have a premium design. In addition, you can use the EQ in their Smart Control companion app for a tailored listening experience.

Their ANC is also superb, so you'll be able to enjoy your favorite songs without distractions. And you'll be able to do that for hours on end, as these puppies have phenomenal battery life, delivering up to a whopping 56 hours of listening time with ANC enabled. With ANC off, they offer up to 60 hours of playtime, which is incredible. Not many wireless headphones offer this level of battery performance.

So, with their premium sound and feel, complemented by effective ANC and bonkers battery life, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 deliver great value. Furthermore, they are an even better bargain at $140 off. Therefore, don't hesitate! Tap the offer button at the beginning of this article and enhance your listening experience for much less than usual today!
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

