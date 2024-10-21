Sennheiser's Momentum 4 offer great sound and 56 hours of playtime for much less with this deal
Sennheiser is famous for its high-quality audio products. But because of how awesome these devices are, you usually have to pay top dollar—like the top-of-the-line Momentum 4, which will set you back about $380 if you don't find a good deal.
Fortunately for you, we've stumbled upon a really sweet offer on the Sennheiser Momentum 4 on Amazon that lets you save $100 on these fellas. That means you can currently score a pair for less than $280. Granted, this discount doesn't quite match the $160 price cut during Prime Day. Nevertheless, it's a pretty decent deal, as it lets you save quite a sum on some of the best wireless headphones out there.
As high-end cans, they deliver incredible sound out of the box. We also really like that they support Sennheiser's Smart Control app, letting you adjust their sound to your preferences via the app's EQ. For an even better listening experience, we suggest turning the ANC on, as it does a superb job of muting pesky noises.
What we are most impressed by is the outstanding 56 hours of battery life that these headphones offer. And that is with ANC enabled. So, you can squeeze out even more listening time if you use them with noise-canceling turned off. That's quite remarkable, as we rarely see headphones with battery life like this.
All in all, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are top-tier headphones in every sense of the word. They offer top-quality sound, have great ANC, and deliver exceptional battery life. Therefore, act quickly and score a pair for less with this deal as soon as possible!
