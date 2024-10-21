Sennheiser's Momentum 4 offer great sound and 56 hours of playtime for much less with this deal

Sennheiser Momentum 4: Save $100 on Amazon! The Sennheiser Momentum 4 are discounted by $100 on Amazon and can be yours for just under $280. These are high-end headphones that offer top-quality sound, capable ANC and up to a whopping 56 hours of playtime with ANC turned on. Yep, they are worth every penny, so act fast and save on a pair now! $100 off (26%) Buy at Amazon

As high-end cans, they deliver incredible sound out of the box. We also really like that they support Sennheiser's Smart Control app, letting you adjust their sound to your preferences via the app's EQ. For an even better listening experience, we suggest turning the ANC on, as it does a superb job of muting pesky noises.What we are most impressed by is the outstanding 56 hours of battery life that these headphones offer. And that is with ANC enabled. So, you can squeeze out even more listening time if you use them with noise-canceling turned off. That's quite remarkable, as we rarely see headphones with battery life like this.All in all, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are top-tier headphones in every sense of the word. They offer top-quality sound, have great ANC, and deliver exceptional battery life. Therefore, act quickly and score a pair for less with this deal as soon as possible!