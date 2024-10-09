Get Samsung Galaxy S24+ with 25% off!
At 42% off, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are the premium headphones you should get this October Prime Day

A woman listening to music with her Sennheiser Momentum 4.
Oh man, October Prime Day is truly an awesome time to ditch those cheap headphones of yours and upgrade your listening experience with a pair of top-quality cans without breaking the bank. Not only are the flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones on sale at an unbeatable price, but Sennheiser's top-of-the-line Momentum 4 cans are also heavily discounted and available at one of the lowest prices we've ever seen on them.

Right now, Amazon is offering them at a massive $160 price cut, slashing a whopping 42% off their cost. With this markdown, you now have the chance to score a pair of brand-new, top-tier Sennheiser Momentum 4 for just under $220. This is a deal you definitely don't want to miss, especially considering that they usually cost about $380 under normal circumstances.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 in Black: Save $160!

Snatch the premium Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones in Black at a sweet $160 discount on Amazon. The headphones offer top-quality sound, have capable ANC, and deliver up to a whopping 56 hours of playtime with ANC enabled. Don't hesitate and save now!
$160 off (42%)
Buy at Amazon


Furthermore, Amazon's current discount isn't far from the biggest it has ever offered on these headphones. In fact, it's just $10 short of it. In early September, the Black and Copper color option of the Sennheiser Momentum 4 was on sale for $170 (45%) off, setting a new all-time low for these headphones. So, as you can see, a $160 discount on the Sennheiser Momentum 4 is an incredible offer. Plus, this isn't a Prime-exclusive deal, which means you can save big even if you don't have an Amazon subscription.

As for the headphones themselves, these fellas deliver top-quality sound that you can easily adjust to your taste through the EQ in their companion Sennheiser Smart Control app. Additionally, they have top-tier ANC and impressive battery life, delivering up to 56 hours of listening time with active noise cancellation enabled. You should be able to score even more playtime if you don't use the onboard ANC. That's quite impressive, as wireless headphones rarely offer such amazing battery life.

Overall, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 offer great value for money and are a real steal at their current price on Amazon. So, don't waste time and treat yourself to a pair at a heavily discounted price today!
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

