At 42% off, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are the premium headphones you should get this October Prime Day
Oh man, October Prime Day is truly an awesome time to ditch those cheap headphones of yours and upgrade your listening experience with a pair of top-quality cans without breaking the bank. Not only are the flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones on sale at an unbeatable price, but Sennheiser's top-of-the-line Momentum 4 cans are also heavily discounted and available at one of the lowest prices we've ever seen on them.
Furthermore, Amazon's current discount isn't far from the biggest it has ever offered on these headphones. In fact, it's just $10 short of it. In early September, the Black and Copper color option of the Sennheiser Momentum 4 was on sale for $170 (45%) off, setting a new all-time low for these headphones. So, as you can see, a $160 discount on the Sennheiser Momentum 4 is an incredible offer. Plus, this isn't a Prime-exclusive deal, which means you can save big even if you don't have an Amazon subscription.
Overall, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 offer great value for money and are a real steal at their current price on Amazon. So, don't waste time and treat yourself to a pair at a heavily discounted price today!
Right now, Amazon is offering them at a massive $160 price cut, slashing a whopping 42% off their cost. With this markdown, you now have the chance to score a pair of brand-new, top-tier Sennheiser Momentum 4 for just under $220. This is a deal you definitely don't want to miss, especially considering that they usually cost about $380 under normal circumstances.
As for the headphones themselves, these fellas deliver top-quality sound that you can easily adjust to your taste through the EQ in their companion Sennheiser Smart Control app. Additionally, they have top-tier ANC and impressive battery life, delivering up to 56 hours of listening time with active noise cancellation enabled. You should be able to score even more playtime if you don't use the onboard ANC. That's quite impressive, as wireless headphones rarely offer such amazing battery life.
